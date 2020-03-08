Horoscope (March 8)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Loved ones could brim over with initial enthusiasm but might start something without completing it. You, on the other hand, have the drive and initiative to carry through on key plans this week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have a restless desire to make big changes, but your methods may require a bit more refinement. In the upcoming week, a partner may demonstrate better ways to achieve worthy ambitions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Remain patient. Minor misunderstandings will sort themselves out. You may briefly feel confused or overwhelmed when faced with difficult ideas or challenging tasks in the week ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The week ahead could offer both challenges and rewards. Some of the people you deal with may seem frivolous, but others could be extremely serious and intent on attaining their goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may charm your way into someone's good graces, but remember to follow through on your promises in order to maintain their good opinion. In the week ahead, honor your relationship commitments.

