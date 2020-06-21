Horoscope (June 21)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Some of your fantasies might come true, but there is a reason they’re fantasies. Try not to make irrevocable decisions or major purchases unless they make good sense. You must be perceptive enough to read the writing on the wall.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your ideas may be too big to handle alone. You could get a project off the ground if there’s a good supporting cast to help you in the upcoming week. If you don’t have all the answers, at least you know how to get them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have the hammer and someone else has the nails. In the week to come, you and a partner can work together to achieve your dreams. Your powerful enthusiasm can be the driving force behind intricate plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The first day of summer can light up your life. Not only is the day longer but your patience can last longer. too. As the week unwinds, you may grow closer and more comfortable with a partner or special someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The difference between failure and success could depend on whether you phone it in or do your best. Remember in the week ahead that a task done correctly the first time will not need to be done again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In the upcoming week you might be tempted to spend time on frivolous things that could rattle your bank account. Put creative energy to good use by focusing on a new artistic project or educational experience.

