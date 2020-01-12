Horoscope (Jan. 12)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Making excuses won't cut it as this week rolls by. Some people will remain immune to your charm. Make sure you get to work on time and get checks in the mail to pay the bills before they are due.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sit on your hands to prevent yourself from acting when you shouldn't in the week to come. Just because the internet gurus tell everyone it's time to take steps or make changes doesn't mean that it will end well for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Fantasies might be frivolous but can fuel some ideas. You may enjoy activities that allow you to escape reality or get away from the usual grind. Take notes when you find something worth remembering in the week ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your carefree attitude or social forays could aggravate those who take issues more seriously. Beginning something of importance this week could be the equivalent of pushing a boulder uphill in the middle of a snowstorm.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The part of you that says "I want to control everything" is on steroids. Take a few deep breaths before you take charge of something that isn't part of your job description. Attend to your own responsibilities in the week ahead.

