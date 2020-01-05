Horoscope (Jan. 5)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An abundance of physical energy and high spirits makes your popularity rise to new heights. Your efforts will be rewarded in the week ahead with admiration as well as a bigger bank balance or unexpected bonus.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be called upon to volunteer time to a worthy cause or participate in a public event. In the week ahead, you can expand your network of friends by joining groups that gather for a worthwhile purpose.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on being friendly and outgoing in the week ahead. Loved ones and friends have been tolerant of your occasional rants and raves in the past but may need you to become more open-minded and obliging.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting out and about is the best prescription for cabin fever. A trip to the newest market or even some online shopping may satisfy your wanderlust this week. A partner will appreciate any steps you take to save money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can smile even when you are filled with grit and determination. In the week ahead you may become fixated on solving problems and fixing failures. You can easily switch gears to enjoy carefree time with loved ones.

