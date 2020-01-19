Horoscope (Jan. 19)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Know when to say when. Harmless flirtation may quickly spiral into something bigger as this week goes by if you don't maintain some semblance of control. However, this may not be a bad thing, depending on your status.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do things the old-fashioned way. You are better when excelling at a single project than when trying to multitask several jobs at once. Don't be too quick to turn down an opportunity in the week ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Psych yourself up. Don't allow a few setbacks to get you down, as willpower and a positive attitude can go a long way in helping you plow ahead. You may be too unforgiving of your mistakes in the upcoming week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every cloud has a silver lining. While your performance may not be what you had hoped for, your mistakes provide experience that you can build upon. Keep your eyes on the future as this week unfolds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't expect a lot of leeway. This will not be a good week for missing deadlines, owing money or being late, as you will not receive much sympathy. Stay on top of your commitments and responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Focus on what's important. If you only care about silly, petty issues, then you're likely to have silly, petty problems. Seek out those with a deeper understanding of life who can stimulate your mind this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0