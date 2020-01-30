Horoscope (Feb. 2)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speak your mind in order to shine. Your most attractive qualities may be best showcased when you have something to say. In the week to come, be sure to explain things in detail to avoid mix-ups and confusion with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Friends might expect you to be completely attentive to their needs in the week ahead, although you may prefer to spend time with family. Be conscientious; stick to the healthful habits you resolved to keep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might meet a few helpful people because you are at the right place at the right time. Differences of opinion will be insignificant barriers to communication if you are consistently tolerant and respectful this week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may feel somewhat helpless when people close to you refuse to face facts in the week ahead. Friends, however, may offer helpful advice and thoughtful gestures that will assist you in focusing on reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Knowledge is power, but passion pushes the "on" button. You understand ways to make money work for you. It might be necessary to dissuade a loved one from dipping into savings or making unwise investments.

