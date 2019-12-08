Horoscope (Dec. 8)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Welcome constructive criticism, as it may be to your benefit. Run your ideas by friends or colleagues to get feedback as to whether you should greenlight a project. People with honest opinions are better than yes-men.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The early bird gets the worm. You can accomplish any objective you set for yourself by starting the day off with the right attitude and staying motivated and enthusiastic. Hang around positive, upbeat people to build your momentum.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dare to be different. A little change in your appearance or style could go a long way toward improving your confidence, self-esteem and holiday cheer. Look for bargains that might help ease Santa's financial burden.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best choice may not be the most popular one. The consensus may be against your better judgment, but in the end, you have an obligation to do what is right. Have faith that you'll be proven correct.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stand on your own two feet. Others could follow you based on your obvious merits, rather than because of who you know. Be receptive to other people's thoughts and ideas when faced with a leadership role.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Try it, you might like it. Be open to experiencing things that are new or different to you, and you may discover a whole new world you had no idea existed. Public appearances may yield fringe benefits.

