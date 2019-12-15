Horoscope (Dec. 15)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the week ahead, you may find it easier than usual to promote romantic moments when alone with a loved one, or to be friendly while in a group setting. Avoid making large or unusual investments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might think the world is your oyster, and so believe that it must be easy to find a pearl. Social activities could keep you hopping. Focus on travel plans or educational opportunities this week.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It is likely that most people's thoughts, including yours, are centered on being more considerate. In the week ahead, some fantasies might have you floating on cloud nine, even when you should be earthbound.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sometimes it's better to start from scratch. It may be necessary to throw away something that doesn't work. Review or study a relevant subject this week so that you can become more proficient at your job.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be mentally prepared, as there could be some mix-ups with your bank account or paycheck that require your forbearance in the upcoming week. Some new workplace projects might begin to make more sense. Count your change.

