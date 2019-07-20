From spring training to fall camps, athletes of all types often work through warm temperatures doing what they love. Be sure to stay safe with these proper hydration tips:
1. Hydration is cumulative, so make sure it’s a daily focus. Ensure you’re meeting your fluid intake goals every day, and on hotter, more active days, increase the amount.
2. Take plenty of breaks and drink extra fluids. Although it may seem obvious, increasing water breaks during cardio workouts or practice games is one of the most effective ways to avoid dehydration.
3. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Darker colors and tighter clothing hold in heat and don’t allow the body to properly cool or wick away sweat when exercising.
4. When finished, be sure to cool down and replace the fluid lost from exercising, 20 to 24 ounces for every pound lost during a workout.