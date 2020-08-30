Healthy Living: Optimism may help you live a longer, healthier life

Realistically, good things aren’t always going to happen, but a mindset of optimism is the most important factor.

No matter where you fall on the optimism scale, there’s a good reason to grow yours a little more. Researchers found that the highest levels of optimism were associated with living the longest in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Fortunately, optimism is a skill you can learn.

Steps to take

1. Find purpose. Work, family, friends, volunteering and more can all help give your days meaning and help you feel more positive about what tomorrow holds.

2. Feel gratitude. Spend a few minutes each day writing down the things you are grateful for.

3. Look for the silver lining. When bad things happen, think about one small good thing that came about as a result.

4. Practice self-care. Do the things that make you feel good. Not just for the moment but long term. Exercise, get enough sleep, eat well and see friends.

5. Focus on what you can change. In difficult situations, write down what you can and can’t control. Focus on the things you can control to improve the outcome.

Optimism is a good habit to start. It’s sometimes not easy to be optimistic, and it would be unrealistic to be this way all the time, but pushing for a tendency toward optimism is a good exercise that can help on multiple levels.

Raymond Simon is a doctor at the Samaritan Family Medicine facility on Geary Street in Albany.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0