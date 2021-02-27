Healthy Living: Is soy a healthy choice where cancer is concerned?

When choosing foods for a balanced diet, some healthy choices are easier to identify than others, such as fruits and veggies rather than deep fried foods. But some foods, like soy, fall somewhere in the middle.

The effects of soy on breast cancer patients came into question when early studies in rodents found that isoflavones, a compound that’s found in many foods, was especially concentrated in soy. Isoflavones were found to increase the growth of certain breast cancer cells. However, follow-up studies in humans showed that rodents metabolize soy differently and that the effects of soy may be beneficial to humans.

While whole soy foods aren’t harmful and can be helpful, there is not enough evidence to make a broad recommendation.

Studies of Asian populations with lifelong moderate soy consumption show it could help prevent breast cancer, possibly from soy consumption during childhood and adolescence. For those with a breast cancer diagnosis, there is limited evidence of greater survival and decreased recurrence with moderate intake of soy. Moderate intake is one to two servings of whole soy foods (for example, 1/3 cup tofu, 1 cup soy milk, 1/2 cup edamame and 1/4 cup soy nuts). Whole soy foods are a good source of plant-based protein and dietary fiber. They can also improve your gut microbiome.