Healthy Living: Diabetes and heart disease often go hand-in-hand

Other risk factors for both diabetes and heart problems include obesity and elevated blood lipids. The risk goes beyond these metrics, though. Studies have shown that the risk for heart disease remains elevated, even in cases of well-controlled diabetes.

According to recent research, the increased risk may be caused by lack of insulin and resistance to insulin, which ultimately promotes the risk of abnormal levels of lipids in the blood, increased damage to heart and blood vessels, continuous cell exposure to high blood sugar, and an abnormal ratio of harmful lipids in cholesterol.

So why don’t we see more red flags around this serious issue? For many people it comes down to not being properly educated. Often the diagnosis of diabetes is a life-changing and challenging illness by itself, so it’s difficult for health care providers to discuss heart disease on top of that.

Additionally, science continues to discover more about the link between heart disease and diabetes, so a lot of health care members are learning alongside their patients.