Healthy Living: Bunions ... tips on prevention, treatment

If the joint that connects your big toe to your foot has a swollen, sore bump, you may have a bunion. More than one-third of American women have bunions. It is a common deformity, and one that may be inherited.
However, bunions can also be caused by trauma or wearing certain types of shoes — specifically, tight or narrow shoes and high heels. Shoes that are too tight can also cause other foot problems such as corns, calluses, and hammertoes.
If you have a painful, swollen lump on the outside of your foot near the base of your little toe, it may be a bunionette, also known as a tailor's bunion. Similar to a bunion, bunionettes can be caused by wearing shoes that are too tight.
With a bunion, the position of the bones surrounding the base of your big toe becomes altered and more prominent. Wearing certain types of shoes may be painful. As a bunion gets bigger, this can result in worsening pain and difficulty walking. Your big toe may angle towards your second toe or cross under it, a condition known as hallux valgus.
In addition, the skin on the bottom of your foot may become thicker and painful. Pressure from your big toe may force your second toe out of alignment, sometimes overlapping your third toe or the big toe. Other toe deformities can also occur in conjunction with bunions and hallux valgus. An advanced bunion can make your entire foot look deformed. If your bunion gets too severe, your pain can become chronic and you may experience increased difficulty walking. You may even develop arthritis in your foot.
To minimize your chances of developing a bunion, never force your feet into shoes that crowd your toes or fit improperly. Choose shoes that conform to the shape of your feet and have wide insteps, broad toe boxes and comfortable insoles. Avoid shoes that are short, tight, or sharply pointed, and those with higher heels. You may want to have your shoes stretched out professionally. You may also use protective pads to cushion the painful areas.
If your bunion has progressed to the point where you have difficulty walking or you experience pain despite choosing different shoes, you may need surgery. Bunion surgery involves realigning the bones, ligaments and tendons of the foot to improve both pain and function. Not all bunions are the same, and your surgeon can help you decide which surgical approach is right for you. Most bunion surgeries are outpatient procedures, meaning patients can go home the same day using an ankle-block anesthesia. Recovery occurs over three to six months and most patients are able to return to wearing regular shoes within that time.
