Healthy Living: Bunions ... tips on prevention, treatment

If the joint that connects your big toe to your foot has a swollen, sore bump, you may have a bunion. More than one-third of American women have bunions. It is a common deformity, and one that may be inherited.

However, bunions can also be caused by trauma or wearing certain types of shoes — specifically, tight or narrow shoes and high heels. Shoes that are too tight can also cause other foot problems such as corns, calluses, and hammertoes.

If you have a painful, swollen lump on the outside of your foot near the base of your little toe, it may be a bunionette, also known as a tailor's bunion. Similar to a bunion, bunionettes can be caused by wearing shoes that are too tight.

With a bunion, the position of the bones surrounding the base of your big toe becomes altered and more prominent. Wearing certain types of shoes may be painful. As a bunion gets bigger, this can result in worsening pain and difficulty walking. Your big toe may angle towards your second toe or cross under it, a condition known as hallux valgus.