Healthy Living: Breast cancer advances saving lives

The American Cancer Society recently published a report on cancer. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer for women, accounting for 30% of all female cancer cases. The report found that while the incident rate of breast cancer continues to rise, the number of women who survive breast cancer also is growing.
The survival rate for female breast cancer has improved about 40% in the past 30 years and has one of the highest survival rates of any cancer. This is due in part to screening, advances in technology such as digital mammography and improvements to cancer treatment overall.
Breast cancer treatment differs for every woman and can involve surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or a combination of all three.
Research and best practices have shifted the way we treat cancer.
Now, we use an individualized approach to cancer treatment.
After 34 years of practicing surgical oncology, I’ve also observed other changes in cancer treatment that are improving care:
Surgical advances
With what we know now about how cancer grows and spreads, surgical techniques focus on removing the tumor and affected lymph nodes while preserving healthy tissue. When the body is affected in a more precise way, cancer can be treated with potentially fewer complications.
Breast reconstruction is a concern for many women who undergo a mastectomy, a procedure where the whole breast is removed. New techniques can often preserve the skin and nipple of the breast during surgery, so a later reconstruction looks and feels more natural.
Targeted radiation
It used to be that radiation therapy was recommended daily for seven weeks for most breast cancer patients. Now, targeted radiation treatments can be customized to the patient and the tumor. Before treatment, three-dimensional computer planning creates an image of the tumor to calculate a precise treatment path and minimize the effect on surrounding internal organs and muscle. As a result, women often need fewer days of treatment. Additional advances while delivering radiation, like the Deep Inspiration Breath Hold, help minimize risk to nearby organs.
Genetic testing
Testing a person’s genetics for hereditary cancers can help identify risks for future cancers before they occur. An oncologist may also use genetic testing after a breast cancer diagnosis to help guide treatment. Testing can help determine the possibility of recurrence and the effectiveness of chemotherapy.
Clinical trials
Everything we know now about the best ways to treat cancer is because of clinical trials. As a medical and research institution, participating in clinical trials gives us access to the newest protocols and cutting-edge treatment available. For our patients, this is a chance to try to make a difference in the lives of thousands of others.
As the biology of cancer is further discovered, customized cancer treatment will continue to evolve. Our understanding of the disease has grown immensely, but there’s still plenty to learn.
David Faddis is a surgeon who specializes in surgical oncology and breast surgery at Samaritan Medical Group Breast Center in Corvallis.
