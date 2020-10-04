Healthy Living: Breast cancer advances saving lives

Breast reconstruction is a concern for many women who undergo a mastectomy, a procedure where the whole breast is removed. New techniques can often preserve the skin and nipple of the breast during surgery, so a later reconstruction looks and feels more natural.

Targeted radiation

It used to be that radiation therapy was recommended daily for seven weeks for most breast cancer patients. Now, targeted radiation treatments can be customized to the patient and the tumor. Before treatment, three-dimensional computer planning creates an image of the tumor to calculate a precise treatment path and minimize the effect on surrounding internal organs and muscle. As a result, women often need fewer days of treatment. Additional advances while delivering radiation, like the Deep Inspiration Breath Hold, help minimize risk to nearby organs.

Genetic testing

Testing a person’s genetics for hereditary cancers can help identify risks for future cancers before they occur. An oncologist may also use genetic testing after a breast cancer diagnosis to help guide treatment. Testing can help determine the possibility of recurrence and the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

Clinical trials