We’re entering into that time when it is sort of hard to follow through on good intentions. Wishing we could capture the holiday spirit is one thing. But realistically speaking, when opportunities come along, most of us are approaching total meltdown. So try to remember that the magic, hope and joy of the season is all around us. We just need to slow down, listen, and look. Then set some time aside to break bread with the folks you really care about, at a time of year when we’re all buoyed with the feeling that anything is possible.
While we’re in a Anything Is Possible frame of mind, why not think about simple ways to make a difference in someone’s life? Just in the realm of improving the quality of life in a senior citizen’s holiday season, there are so many possibilities. This is the time of year when they’ve got a head full of their own memories to contend with, which may make it more of a bitter-sweet time of year if they are no longer entertaining or are now living within more modest circumstances. What about including your favorite elderly neighbors in some of your festivities (plan a soup night for the neighborhood, perhaps)? Have a cup of tea and share some cookies and get them talking about their own holiday memories. Or offer to take them Christmas shopping for a few hours this week in downtown Corvallis or Albany. For folks without transportation, just driving to the store to shop for children and grandchildren and then on to the post office to mail those packages, can be an impossible undertaking.
As for readying your own kitchen for all the December activities, again, it doesn’t have to be a huge undertaking. But a little bit of creativity will always contribute to a positive outcome. For example, more than any other time of year, the next 24 days represents a culinary challenge to all cooks attending an event who have been told “Oh, just bring a vegetable.” Simple feat during corn season. But in December, it’s a tricky business to find an elegant, inspiring vegetable dish that will withstand the onslaught of time, travel and gangs of hungry guests.
But I have a solution. You can take this opportunity to explore one of my favorite group-vegetable concoctions: the vegetable terrine. The artistry of their assemblage makes them as much a feast for the eyes as for the palate. The likely — and even unlikely combinations of texture, flavor, color and shape are endless. The vegetable terrine can be composed of only two or three vegetables, or of many. The vegetables can be pureed, minced, chopped, cut into even-sized pieces and left whole, depending on the effect desired.
Results are delightful. When a vegetable terrine is unmolded and sliced into individual servings, your lucky band of friends will marvel at your culinary savy. But the truth is that although there are several steps involved in making a vegetable terrine, none of them require technical skills more complex than running a food processor or wielding a chef’s knife.
My basic tips for constructing a vegetable terrine are this:
• Never get discouraged from the length of the recipe. Approach with a “Divide & Conquer” mentality. Read through the recipe and determine which of the components can be made ahead. Then on the day of baking, you’re basically into assemble mode.
• Don’t worry if you don’t have the exact size loaf pan called for in a recipe. Just substitute and adjust to suit your own equipment.
That’s it. What follows are two very fine examples of what I’m talking about in the vegetable terrine genre. The Spinach, Mirepoix and Duxelles Terrine is a very colorful and flavorful recipe and actually improves in texture and flavor one day after preparation. Because the flavors are best at room temperature, remove it from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving. And like I said, most of the components can be prepared days or weeks ahead.
So have fun and give your creative side free reign. Your guests will appreciate your efforts. Bringing color and freshness in from the garden this winter is always a hit.