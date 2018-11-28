A TRADITION FOR THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY: 15th ANNUAL WINTER’S EVE CORVALLIS

About Winter's Eve

One step you can take to inject a little tradition into the season is to participate in this Friday evening’s city-wide holiday celebration, Winter's Eve Corvallis. First of all, there’s plenty of sparkling spirit to go around in the spacious block-long heated tent, filled with tempting food samples from more than 30 local restaurants and caterers, plus desserts and Tyee wine, and craft beer. When you step out of the tent, you can explore all the downtown stores offering special discounts to anyone in possession of a Winter’s Eve booklet. Some stores have even extended these special discounts beyond the evening.

Here’s all of the details in a nutshell:

Who: Assistance League Corvallis, in cooperation with downtown merchants.

What: 15th annual Winter’s Eve Corvallis.

When: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30

Where: An exquisitely decorated and heated tent that spans Madison Avenue between Second and Third streets, plus shops throughout downtown Corvallis. The free Holiday Trolley will be running around the downtown area from 6 to 8 p.m.

How: A $40 ticket is a booklet that features special coupons for shopping opportunities in Corvallis, and also includes admission to the elegant tented affair. Once inside the tent, your booklet provides you access to delectable array of noshes from more than 30 restaurants and caterers, along with Tyee wine, regionally-produced spirits and craft beer, Starbuck’s coffee and sparkling cider. Trust me, you will not go away hungry! Plus, a silent auction, Assistance Leaague specialty packaged foods and merchandise, including cards and porcelain ornaments of this year’s poster image by Jan Roberts-Dominguez, “Cassie’s Corner,” featuring the bronze dog (That’s Cassie!) in downtown Corvallis at the corner of Second Street and Madison Avenue receiving treats from some snowy friends.

The booklet containing the admission ticket (and discount coupons) is available at The Inkwell Home Store, Rice’s Pharmacy, The Clothes Tree, and Susan’s Garden and Coffee Shop. You can also purchase tickets online through Nov. 28 via the Assistance League’s secure website at www.alcorvallis.org/wintersevecorvallis. A limited number of booklets will be available at the door for $45.

Why: All proceeds from this event go to support the seven philanthropic programs, which are Operation School Bell, Dental Education, Hygiene Help, SAT Review, Hug-A-Bear program, and CARES (Clothing Assistance in Real Emergency Situations), and RED (Read Every Day).

For more information about Winter’s Eve Corvallis and Assistance League of Corvallis, check www.alcorvallis.org or call 541-757-1978.