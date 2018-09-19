Walnut, fennel pasta dish has layers of flavors

This light vegetable dish features toasted walnuts and fennel. Fennel gives this dish an anise or licorice flavor. It’s a large white bulb with celerylike stems and green, feathery leaves. The leaves and fennel seeds add another layer of flavor to the dish. Toasting the walnuts intensifies the walnuts flavor.
Helpful hints:
• Any type of whole wheat pasta can be used.
• Walnuts can be toasted in a toaster oven or under the broiler.
• Snip the fennel leaves from the fennel stems with a scissors.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 small package broken walnuts, 1 fennel bulb, 1 bottle fennel seeds, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes and 1 package whole wheat spaghetti.
Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.