Walnut, fennel pasta dish has layers of flavors

Walnut Fennel Pasta

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

This light vegetable dish features toasted walnuts and fennel. Fennel gives this dish an anise or licorice flavor. It’s a large white bulb with celerylike stems and green, feathery leaves. The leaves and fennel seeds add another layer of flavor to the dish. Toasting the walnuts intensifies the walnuts flavor.

Helpful hints:

• Any type of whole wheat pasta can be used.

• Walnuts can be toasted in a toaster oven or under the broiler.

• Snip the fennel leaves from the fennel stems with a scissors.

Shopping list:

To buy: 1 small package broken walnuts, 1 fennel bulb, 1 bottle fennel seeds, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes and 1 package whole wheat spaghetti.

Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” 

