Tuna is one of the prize catches along Galicia’s rocky coastline. For this Galician dish, I have used fresh tuna, which gives a delicious flavor, though you could use Spanish canned white tuna.
The Yellow Rice calls for saffron, which is another specialty of Spain and can be found in most markets. Although it’s expensive, you will only need a small amount to give the rice a delicate flavor. Bijol or turmeric can be substituted.
Helpful hints:
• To save preparation time, buy diced onion and tomato in the produced section of the market.
• Cut vegetables into small pieces — about ½-inch cubes — for quick cooking.
• Onions and garlic are used in both recipes. Prepare both amounts at one time and divide accordingly.
Countdown:
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Start rice first.
• While rice cooks, make zucchini and tuna.
• Warm bread.
Shopping list:
To buy: ½ pound zucchini, 1 medium-size ripe tomato, 1 small green bell pepper, ¾ pound fresh tuna, 1 jar minced garlic and 1 small package saffron.
Staples: Fat-free, low-salt chicken broth, onion, olive oil, long-grain white rice, salt and black peppercorns.