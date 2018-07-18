Try this quick fruity summer salad

Here’s a quick summer salad. Sweet mangoes, roasted chicken and a tangy dressing provide contrasting flavors. Lush, ripe mangoes are hanging from the trees in Florida. It’s the best time of year to buy mangoes throughout the United States.
Buy roasted chicken breast in the cooked meat case or deli for the salad. No cooking is needed for this dinner.
Cucumbers cut into cubes mixed with red kidney beans and tossed with salad dressing complete this simple summer meal.
The mangoes are cut into cubes for the salad. Here is a quick way to do that:
Slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit.
Helpful hints:
• Any type of cooked chicken or turkey can be used.
• A quick way to slice scallions is to snip them with a scissors.
Shopping list:
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s meal.
To buy: ¾ pound boneless roasted chicken breast, 2 mangoes, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad greens, 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 bunch scallions, 1 small cucumber, 1 can reduced-sodium red kidney beans and 1 bottle prepared horseradish.
Staples: reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
