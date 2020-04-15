Tired of ramen? Let's explore rice

It’s a funny thing about home cooking. When somebody’s doing it for them, non-cooks are rarely motivated to learn the difference between a french fry and a stir-fry. But put those same incurious individuals in their own kitchens for the first time, facing their third consecutive meal of ramen noodles, and suddenly they’re fantasizing about midnight trysts with the Barefoot Contessa or Bobby Flay.
Now factor in a pandemic, where social distancing means you can’t even rely on a supporting cast of fellow novice and not-so-novice side-cooks to bounce random thoughts off of when preparing a meal and suddenly there’s a whole new group of you up the proverbial creek without a culinary paddle. In other words, more folks than ever are figuring out their kitchen for the very first time.
Well, YouTube videos aside, I thought I’d throw in my two cents. Not every week, but on the occasional week. Just some random lessons that might lend a hand when it comes to cranking out unique and satisfying approaches to your daily meals.
So where to start? After perusing the grocery store aisles these past few weeks to determine what basic food groups seem to be disappearing from the shelves at a faster pace than others, I’ve decided that a lot of you have a healthy supply of rice in your pantry. Perhaps it wasn’t intentional. Maybe you saw fellow shoppers hefting 20-pound sacks of Calrose medium grain rice into their carts and were inspired to follow suit. Or maybe you’ve always been fond of rice and imagined that it would be a reasonable thing to have on hand. Couldn’t hurt because it’s a non-perishable, and by definition, will be around long enough for you to figure out how to cook it.
So let’s start there.
I love showing beginning cooks what a great time and money saver rice can be. A lot of beginning cooks shy away from this versatile grain because they believe it’s tricky to cook without a rice cooker. With the standard “long grain” white variety, that’s fairly true, because it won’t tolerate too many variations in cooking procedure if you want it to come out fluffy. Liquid measurements must be reasonably exact, and there’s no peeking during the steaming process or it will turn either sticky or dry. Plus, that classic Chinese take-out long grain white rice just doesn’t store well once cooked. Visualize how dry and crunchy it becomes the night after.
Which is why I like to start new cooks out on less finicky varieties of rice, such as that aforementioned 20-pound sack of Calrose medium grain. These varieties are far more forgiving during the cooking process. And once cooked, the quality doesn’t break down over time and refrigeration, so you can make a big batch in one cooking session that can translate into multiple meals down the road.
A step-by-step rice cooking tutorial follows (“How to make a Batch of Jan’s Basic Heavenly Rice”). The varieties of rice I’m recommending you work with are: medium grain (such as Calrose), and a not-so-finicky long grain, Jasmine). The reason I’m recommending them for beginners is because of their flexibility when it comes to cooking. For example, even though, for general purposes, the ratio of medium-grain and jasmine rice to liquid is 1 part rice to 2 parts liquid, it’s nice to know there’s some wiggle room. Towards the end of the cooking period, for example, when testing the rice for tenderness, it’s perfectly alright to add more liquid if you sense it needs it. On the other hand, if at the same point in the cooking, you’ve determined that the rice is about done, yet it appears to be quite soggy, it’s totally acceptable to remove the lid and let some of the liquid cook off. That’s a far cry from the more rigid treatment your typical long grain white rice demands.
ONE BIG BATCH OF RICE — SO MANY OPTIONS
A “big batch” of rice, by my definition, for one person, would begin with 2 cups of rice and 4 cups of liquid (water or broth of choice). This would yield 6 cups of cooked rice. Make it and store it in the refrigerator. Here are some dandy ways to use it up a big batch of cooked rice over several days (cooked rice does keep in your refrigerator for several days).
Rice Salad No. 1: Combine some cooked and chilled rice along with whatever fresh vegetables you have on hand (such as broccoli florets, cauliflower florets, chopped green onions, shredded carrots, frozen corn) and toss with a bit of bottled vinaigrette or a mixture of soy sauce, vinegar and olive oil.
Rice Salad No. 2: Create Rice Salad No. 1 and add some chunks of cooked chicken or pork or beef, a healthy dose of shredded Parmesan cheese, and something else to make it interesting, such as sliced olives or (chopped) marinated artichoke hearts.
Rice salad No. 3: Create Rice Salad No. 1, and add some chopped ham and some cooked black beans (or pinto beans, or kidney beans).
Rice Salad No. 4: Create Rice Salad No. 2, and add some scrambled eggs (why not?).
Rice and bean burritos: Spoon some cooked rice onto a flour tortilla, drizzle with some salsa and shredded cheese, then spoon on some seasoned black beans, more salt and other condiments of your choice (such as chopped pepperoncinis, diced tomatoes, chopped green onions and sliced black olives).
Curried rice and chickpeas with eggs: Heat a serving of the cooked rice in a nonstick skillet. Stir in a sprinkling of curry powder, splash of soy sauce and hot pepper sauce, then crack an egg into the pan and cook/stir until the egg is scrambled.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.
