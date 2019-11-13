Thanksgiving salads that sing

COME WATCH PAINT DRY!

WHAT: Jan Roberts-Dominguez is giving a free watercolor demonstration today, and you are invited.

WHEN: This afternoon, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rice’s Pharmacy & Gifts, 910 N.W. Kings Blvd. in Corvallis, as a part the store’s kick-off to the holiday season. Drop by or stay a while. Roberts-Dominguez will be painting mountains and stars.