Tailgate Affaiars

Every time the Stanford Cardinal come to town to take on our Oregon State Beavers, it affords me an opportunity to stroll down memory lane. You see, when I arrived in Corvallis back in the late 1970s for grad school, I didn’t think anyone could rival the quality of the tailgate affairs I had experienced every football season at Stanford University since the early '60s. Serious gourmet picnickers would spread their blankets, tables and fine linens amid the ancient eucalyptus groves, the chimes of fine crystal wine glasses a delicate overture to the pre-game show.
Then I attended my first OSU game. I noted the lack of grand old trees — eucalyptus or otherwise — under which picnickers could mingle, but quickly realized OSU fans were not feeling deprived. With a solid lake of parking abutting two sides of Parker Stadium, tailgate dining could be conducted within a football’s throw of the fifty yard line.
Admittedly, a lot of the tailgating activities are now conducted at greater distances from the gridiron, but that has not damped spirits in any way. Heck, folks are hauling their 28-foot Winnebagos to nearby parking lots and throwing elaborate, leisurely gatherings that can last for hours before kick-off, and still make it to their seats in time for the Star Spangled Banner.
Charcoal and gas-burning grills are a popular mode of cooking at Beaver football gatherings. In some circles, it’s understood that guests will bring their own meat to barbecue. For others, the grilled entree is provided by the host, with guests contributing sides. Over the years I’ve been to chili feeds, build-your-own-sandwich buffets, burger bars, and soup suppers. As you would guess, weather is the primary dictator of the menu, with wet and stormy days requiring zestier, nose-warming offerings.
Although trailers and motor homes make it easier to execute such menus, there are plenty of OSU tailgaters who have been getting along just fine without them. But whatever form your gathering takes, the one factor all must take into consideration is food safety. It’s imperative that you find a way to keep hot foods HOT (above 140 degrees F) and cold foods COLD (below 40 degrees F). Foods held for more than two hours at temperatures between these two extremes (particularly 60 to 125 degrees F) can be unsafe. When taking this into account for your next menu, don’t forget to factor in the serving time as well.
Also, if you are barbecuing, segregate your raw meat from items that are already cooked or will be eaten raw; and don’t return your grilled foods to the platter you used to transport them to the grill.
Keeping such food handling facts in mind will help get you unscathed through another season of Beaver football meals. That way you can beam all of your positive thoughts down onto the field. As far as expanding your repertoire of tailgater-friendly recipes, I thought you’d appreciate a few more ideas.