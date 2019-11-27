Stuffing or dressing?

As with most families, for mine one of the most treasured Thanksgiving meal traditions is the stuffing. As its name implies, it’s stuffed inside the bird. This results in a moist preparation to be sure. But aside from that, I’ve asked myself, are there any overwhelming reasons the family recipe couldn’t be made and baked in a casserole dish?
The one major advantage for baking stuffing in a casserole dish is that you side step that pesky food safety issue that’s inherent with in-the-bird stuffing: making sure that the internal temperature of the stuffing has reached a safe temperature of 165 degrees.
So this year I’ve been re-thinking my strategy. Let’s at least consider the out-of-bird approach. To do so, the recipe would have to be truly outstanding. Or should I say, free standing, because it would definitely have to shine all on its own, without the benefit of basting in delectable, juicy drippings as the turkey roasts.
If you’re the adventurous type, then consider a free-wheeling approach. There are really only four components to a delicious stuffing.
The starchy foundation: Bread is the most traditional, but certainly other starch-like components can be worked in, such as rice, pasta and other grains.
The accents: Added for texture, flavor and color, these are the delectable goodies that make your stuffing completely and totally unique; ranging from sauteed onions, celery, apples and mushrooms to sausage, bacon, oysters, crab and dried fruits.
The seasoning: Salt and pepper of course, along with a variety of fresh and dried herbs, spices, and dried chiles.
The liquid: Turkey or chicken broth is a safe bet, and raw egg also but depending on how exotic a creation you’re shooting for, you could also consider wine or beer, milk or cream, apple cider or cranberry juice.
Just a few more points to ponder:
•Firm vegetables and fruits such as onions, carrots, celery and apples should be sauteed in a bit of oil or butter (or simmered in broth) until tender before combining them with the other stuffing/dressing ingredients because the cooking time is so short they won’t have a chance to tenderize in the oven. Of course, the same goes for raw sausage, meats or shell fish because they also won’t be cooked long enough otherwise. You can save some time by preparing the vegetables, fruits and meats the night before and refrigerating until ready to assemble the stuffing/dressing. But if you are opting for a stuffed bird, DO NOT stuff it in advance because you will be introducing a warm mixture into a cozy environment that will set you up for a food safety issue; stuff it just before roasting.
•If you are going to stuff the turkey, pack it relatively loosely to avoid a soggy stuffing and to ensure even cooking (a tightly stuffed mixture will take longer to heat through to a safe temperature of 165 degrees f).
•Finally, if you’re going to cook your stuffing in a casserole dish instead of stuffing it into the turkey, the upside is that for most recipes, you can prepare it a day or two ahead and refrigerate until ready to bake.