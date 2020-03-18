Spring into artichoke season

Sitting next to an astronautical engineer on a flight to Houston I was racking my brain for a worldly thought. Well, bless the rocket scientist. Upon learning of my California roots, he pondered a moment then queried: so just how do YOU cook an artichoke?
Indeed, if you ever want to pass some time on a long flight, just turn to a fellow passenger and announce “the correct way” to cook one. A disagreement will ensue because there are about as many ways to cook an artichoke as there are connecting flights through O’Hare.
Having grown up in the San Francisco Bay Area, with Watsonville — the Artichoke Capital of the World — just to our south, artichokes were a common offering around the dinner table. So for us, they weren’t considered fancy or complicated. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t special. They just aren’t a high maintenance vegetable. Indeed, artichokes transcend the need for trendy treatment, exuding gobs of style just in the process of being. The beautiful shape. That rich green color. The way you have to slowly pluck one, leaf by leaf, to reach its succulent center.
For dipping purposes, you’ve got your mayonnaise or melted butter, or maybe just a light vinaigrette. But that’s all you really need to wow a roomful of guests. In fact, my favorite bring-along party appetizer is a platter of freshly-cooked artichokes. Simple to make (the night before is just dandy; they can chill all day leading up to the event), and an instant hit. At least amongst the artichoke-lovers in the group. There are always a few who claim that they “just don’t get it,” which always thrills the thistle devotees, happy to have fewer folks competing for a share of the heart.
Well, this is the time of year when they’re becoming more plentiful and hence, affordable. Just make sure quality is good. In order to pick the absolute freshest, administer my Squeeze-And-Squeak test: Using both hands, bring one to your ear and gently press around the circumference with your fingers; a truly fresh artichoke will emit a delicate little squeak!
My preferred method for cooking artichokes is in a deep pot, with a little bit of water and a lid.
Which leads to my preferred method for eating: Just one petal at a time. Various dips add to the experience, of course. So I thought it would be fun to provide you with some of my favorite side-kicks. From a simple mayonnaise to an elegant dungeness crab dip, I like them all, so you choose the level of effort you want to put into the process and go from there.
Happy spring, and bon appetit.
How To Cook A ‘Choke
This is the method I explained to that astronautical engineer on our flight to Houston. Like I already said, there are plenty of other ways, this just happens to be mine!
1 .Rinse it thoroughly, then trim the stem, leaving only about ½ inch (you can leave more, it’s up to you, but in some pots it interferes with the lid).
2. Now move to the other end where all the tips of the leaves converge into one big tip; cut away about ½-inch from this pointy end, creating a flat surface.
Some people suggest trimming about half an inch from the tip of each individual leaf as well (you would accomplish this with kitchen shears). For one thing, it looks pretty, and it's a dandy way to impress a date. But beyond aesthetics, this is a good idea if the particular variety of artichoke you're working with has razor-sharp spines protruding from the leaf.
3. Place the artichokes in a pot, stem-end up, and add enough water to submerge the lower third of the vegetable. This is where the controversies heat up. Some folks believe that artichokes should be placed in a steamer basket with the stem end down, over very little water. Others believe they should be totally immersed. My reasoning behind stem-end up is that it's a compromise: the vegetable isn't totally immersed, because it's only sitting in water up to its knees (which keeps the heart from becoming soggy). At the same time, it is receiving a steaming, but unlike steaming with the stem-end down, the steam is heading up through the leaves and penetrating into the meaty part of the artichoke. Thus, I believe it cooks faster, and isn't soggy.
4. To the water add 5 or 6 cloves of coarsely chopped fresh garlic, 5 or 6 peppercorns (if you have them), a ¼-inch thick slice of fresh lemon (outer peel and innards), and about ½ teaspoon of salt. Feel free to add some fresh herbs while you’re at it; I like lemon thyme and oregano, for example.
5. At this point, you can simply crank up the heat, cover the pot, and cook the artichoke until it's tender, which takes anywhere from 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the size of the veggie (check the water level during the last few minutes; it might be necessary to add more hot water). To test for doneness, take a sharp, pointy object, such as the tines of a fork or a cake tester, and prod the stem end. If you can easily insert the fork, the artichoke is done. If you don't trust yourself with this method, grab a pair of tongs, retrieve an artichoke from the pot, and try to pluck one of the leaves from the main body. If it comes out without a fight, and the meaty portion is nice and tender when you bite into it, then it's done.
That's it. You've cooked an artichoke, so be proud.
Preferred sauces for dipping are mayonnaise, melted butter, any number of simple vinaigrettes (bottled or otherwise), or even equal parts mayonnaise and wine vinegar. The latter is actually my favorite approach, both for the flavor and for the fact that I’m moderating my mayonnaise intake considerably that way.
Variations on the mayonnaise theme
From one of my favorite produce-cookery books, “Greene on Greens,” by the late Bert Greene, here are three wonderful artichoke dips.
Green Mayonnaise: Blend together ½ cup chopped fresh dill (or....chives, or tarragon) with 1½ cups mayonnaise.
Tomato Mayonnaise: Peel, seed and mince 1 large tomato. Place it in a saucepan with 1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and ¼ cup chicken broth, and simmer over medium heat until very, very thick. Cool and combine with 2 tablespoons sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise.
Curry Mayonnaise: Add 2 tablespoons curry powder, 1 teaspoon turmeric, and 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar to 1½ cups mayonnaise. Stir in 2 teaspoons rinsed capers.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.