Spice up this quick stir-fry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five-spice powder is the base for this sauce that glazes the meat and vegetables with an aromatic and exotic flavor. It is a blend of many spices, usually, star anise, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed and Szechwan peppercorns. It can be found in the spice section of the supermarket. You only need a little for this recipe, but I like to keep it on hand to sprinkle on cooked vegetables, over rice or in salad dressings to create unusual flavors.

Chinese recipes need a few extra minutes to assemble the ingredients, but take only a few minutes to cook. This stir-fry dinner is ready in less than 10 minutes.

Helpful hints:

•Sliced fresh onions can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.

•Diced fresh bell peppers can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.

•Minced garlic can be found in jars in the produce or condiment sections of the supermarket.

•Boneless loin pork chops can be used instead of pork tenderloin.

•White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used instead of rice vinegar.

•Your wok or skillet should be very hot so the meat and vegetables will be crisp, not steamed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0