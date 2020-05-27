Sorting out soups

Hence, the intuitive part. Success in soup cookery comes because you a) have a basic understanding of what it takes to make soup, and b) don't panic when a mid-course correction is called for because (please see "a").

I decided to test my soup theory, so I called a time-out and asked Steve to take a few minutes and explain the entire project step-by-step. What was our goal? How were we going to achieve it? What was needed along the way?

It worked. Not only did we make it through the session without either one of us strangling the other, but I enjoyed the process thanks to my higher level of understanding. I was even able to contribute some intuition-based suggestions, like, "It must be curled up against the doorbell casing, Sparky," which came about by visualizing where that gol' darned wire needed to be, and what was keeping it from getting there.

So for last week’s batch of broccoli soup, my goal was to transform some tired vegetables into a delightful meal. To do so meant enlisting both sides of my brain: the practical “Don’t waste the broccoli!” left side, along with my creative, free-spirited “Let’s make it delicious!” right side. The result was, indeed, delectable.

So, at a time when we’re all attempting to make the most out of our refrigerator and pantry contents, I thought I’d pass along some inspiration. Notice I didn't say "recipes," because like I said, a recipe is only part of the process. Consider the ones that follow as road maps, guiding you along to a culinary destination. Whether you select the direct route, or opt for a little intuitive cooking along the scenic tour, is strictly up to you — and what you hear up there in the right side of your brain. Or in my case, the attic.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

