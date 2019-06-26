Back in the late '90s, one of my favorite Portland eateries was Ron Paul, the namesake of one of the city’s most beloved chefs and social activists. Sadly, Ron Paul died in 2015. But he left a delicious and memorable legacy for all who thrive on Stumptown’s appreciation of lovingly crafted cooking and human goodness. One never went away from a Ron Paul bistro hungry or dissatisfied.
I was especially fond of the midday fare, and during one particular lunch at the Northeast Broadway location, my eyes had landed on a tantalizing salad at a neighboring table. Its attraction was based in its simplicity: a plate of plump, emerald-green sugar snap peas, dressed in a light-but-glistening coat of oil and toasted sesame seeds. No bells, whistles or otherwise superfluous garnishes that could only distract the mind's palate from the elegant offering of perfect peas.
In the fashion world, it would be labeled "A bold statement."
Several days later, I talked to Ron Paul about the salad. He explained that he was a big fan of the little sugar snap pea. "We get them from a grower on Sauvie Island," he said, emphasizing that they're easy to work with in the kitchen, as long as they're very fresh. "The grower picks them in the morning, and brings them into the restaurant in time to use for lunch and dinner."
We both agreed that it's pretty hard to wreck a sugar snap pea, as long as you don't overcook them; they're best raw or just barely blanched. Supporting those concepts, my preferred treatments involve either a quick stir-fry, or a really speedy blanch, accomplished by placing the peas in a colander and pouring boiling water over them and then quickly plunging them in a large bowl of ice water to set the color and stop the cooking.
This is the time of year when these little green gems are coming into my kitchen via my own backyard. Also, from nearby fields, of course.
They're a wonderful, healthy snack, so buy them by the pound and keep a bowlful in the refrigerator. As I said, I prefer to eat them in their raw state so the sweet and crispy pod can be appreciated fully. In honor of such a fresh approach, I’m including two of my favorite homemade dips — either one of which would be a splendid sidekick to a bowl of fresh-from-the-garden sugar snap peas.
If you do cook them, remember, only the briefest treatment of heat is required or you'll miss out on that signature crunch.