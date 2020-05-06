Skillet pie a Mother's Day hit

Skillet pie a Mother's Day hit

{{featured_button_text}}

Nothing beats a one-skillet meal for ease of preparation on special occasions. This cheesy spinach pie can be made ahead of time and served at room temperature, and it’s also terrific on a buffet table right out of the oven. Make sure the phyllo dough is properly thawed so it unrolls without tearing.

If little hands are helping to make this for Mother’s Day, they’ll get a kick out of squeezing the moisture out of the spinach.

For a complete meal, serve it with grilled or fried sausage links.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News