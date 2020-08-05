Skillet diversity

Eggs? Fuhgeddaboudit

You would think it is easy to make eggs in a skillet, but it’s not. To cook or fry eggs successfully, the pan needs to be very well-seasoned (coated with baked oil). That means you shouldn’t try it in a brand new skillet or one that is in the process of being seasoned.

Cast-iron skillets are not designed for scrambling eggs because they will stick unless a ghastly amount of fat is used. Eggs need to be scrambled on low heat so they are tender, soft and have those big curds. This is not what the skillet is about — it wants heat blasted.

Hear, hear, sear

A cast-iron skillet is a steak’s BFF. It can withstand high heat and helps to distribute that heat evenly. As a result, it yields a perfect brown crust that seals in the meat’s juices. Even a cheap skillet can do this job well. Be sure to use a dry seasoning; save wet marinades for other types of cooking. Start out by adding very little oil to a very hot skillet. Season the meat with salt and pepper and let it sit for several minutes undisturbed. You will end up with a beauty.

Like a wok, sort of