Simplify the season

During my senior year in high school, as a way to earn some extra Christmas money, I had the opportunity to view the holiday season through the eyes of my local florist.

It wasn’t a pretty sight. Behind the rows of perky poinsettias and flocked and glittered firs was a frenetic crew, bah-humbugging its way through each day at a feverish pace. And the folks walking through the front door didn’t seem any jollier. Naturally, I got caught up in the frenzy as well, allowing the inevitable line-up of impatient customers to make me feel miserable and ineffective. Every night I would leave the store in a frazzle.

Then my older-and-wiser brother finally told me late one night to get a grip: “It’s not your problem, Janet. The only way to get yourself and the shop through the season is to just do the best that you can do. No more, and certainly, no less.”

He was right of course. By taking a deep breath and one customer at a time, I was a calmer, more efficient employee. Each person I waited on received a smile and a can-do attitude. In return, I began to enjoy the final days leading up to Christmas.