Simplify the season

During my senior year in high school, as a way to earn some extra Christmas money, I had the opportunity to view the holiday season through the eyes of my local florist.
It wasn’t a pretty sight. Behind the rows of perky poinsettias and flocked and glittered firs was a frenetic crew, bah-humbugging its way through each day at a feverish pace. And the folks walking through the front door didn’t seem any jollier. Naturally, I got caught up in the frenzy as well, allowing the inevitable line-up of impatient customers to make me feel miserable and ineffective. Every night I would leave the store in a frazzle.
Then my older-and-wiser brother finally told me late one night to get a grip: “It’s not your problem, Janet. The only way to get yourself and the shop through the season is to just do the best that you can do. No more, and certainly, no less.”
He was right of course. By taking a deep breath and one customer at a time, I was a calmer, more efficient employee. Each person I waited on received a smile and a can-do attitude. In return, I began to enjoy the final days leading up to Christmas.
I think the experience prepared me for future holiday seasons. For the most part, I try to maintain a balanced outlook. A little craziness is good. A lot will put you over the edge. My default mental set is “no hurry.” That means when in line at the supermarket I try to let parents with young children and a full cart jump ahead of me. Same goes for all other retail experiences. A long line at Starbucks? No problem. I either start up an interesting conversation with the person behind me or concentrate on something other than the person at the counter having trouble committing to their beverage selection.
You have free articles remaining.
Other ways to relieve stress: Consider NOT doing Christmas cards this year (trust me, it’s a liberating feeling) — or at least putting them off until January (Or February — “Happy Valentine’s Day people!”); cut back on your usual cookie baking routine; for every fanciful, festive gathering you throw or attend, don’t forget to weave in some intimate evenings when you can put together a simple soup and salad night for some understanding friends and call it great. After all, there are a billion chocolate truffles out there to be made and consumed. But you have the entire rest of the month to accomplish (Or not!) the task. So chill.
A slightly more updated version of that very concept presented itself to me when watching an interview of the amazing actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth. At the height of her popularity she was involved in a head-spinning number of projects. When asked by the interviewer how she could keep it all straight she had simple advice: “Do what you are doing now.”
With that said, let me throw out what I consider the ultimate December experience. A portable holiday feast in the beautiful Oregon wilderness. Particularly if you are in search of a new tradition and have the fitness level to accomplish it. Let me set the scene: The Three Gals to the east are donning their best winter coats, offering ambiance galore — as is the entire Cascade range. Does a sunset view of (name your mountain) accompanying a first course appetizer sound delightful? Then get thee to the appropriate trail head along with your kids or best buddies and strap on some skis. First stop? You figure it out. I’m not your trail guide. Just bring along some tasty eats to enjoy once you land there.
Then, with the first course under your fanny packs, it’s up the trail a mile or so to the soup course. Then, a mile or two farther, and a nosh of Chocolate Truffle Cake with a Grand Marnier chaser, perhaps. Don’t forget the head lamps. And for heavens sake, appoint a designated skier at the head of the pack.
It’s that simple when we’ve got so many options for beautiful backdrops within driving distance.
In honor of such balance, here’s my gift to you. A few simple (and stress-free) recipes to help you through the last half of the holiday season.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.