Simplify summer meals

Sitting for just a while on our back deck, I notice all the life carrying on around me that would be missed if I failed to participate in the moment. The plump and fuzzy bumble bee working the delphiniums, having trouble navigating upward beyond the roof gutter. Perhaps a little drunk on pollen? Goofily bouncing between the gutter and back down onto the blooms, miscalculating the height, and returning to the blooms twice before finally flying skyward. Hooray bumblebee! The house sparrow at the bird feeder, flinging feed in every direction before scoring a fat sunflower seed. The single screech of a neighborhood owl two blocks south — and the subsequent flutter of wary prey, diving for cover.
All within a five-minute span. So easily missed.
Indeed, this level of gearing down takes full participation of your psyche. And participate you must. Relax you must. These gentle months pass far too quickly to be taken for granted.
Even meals can reflect the serendipitous side of the season. Spontaneous preparations gleaned from a wisely stocked refrigerator, freezer and pantry to support your free-wheeling style of cooking in these warmer times.
The other night I browned a large batch of boneless/skinless chicken thighs in a little olive oil. Toward the end of the browning process, I threw in some chopped yellow onion and a few cloves of minced garlic. After a few more minutes of browning, I glugged in some broth and pinot gris, a tablespoon of freshly grated ginger and a slice of fresh lemon. A dash of salt and pepper finalized the process before sealing the whole affair under the lid of my Cuisinart electric pressure cooker for a 20 minute run. You could also use an Instant Pot — which more and more cooks have been acquiring — or just simmer the whole thing on a burner (or bake in a covered casserole dish) for about an hour, or let the whole thing go for several hours in a slow-cooker.
I kept one meal’s worth of this chicken dish in the refrigerator. It would be served with some of the Jasmine rice cooked the night before and also lurking in the fridge. The rest of the chicken was packaged into small portions for the freezer. A little time spent at the front end, with great rewards at the other.
The point being that a refrigerator/freezer thoughtfully stocked with a variety of such grab-and-heat and grab-and-thaw entrees frees you up and out of the kitchen when serious summer activities beckon. In fact, I set aside “summer cooking” shelves, filled with helpful ingredients that would otherwise get lost if forced to compete with all the other pantry, fridge and freezer ingredients — from unique condiments to tasty marinades and sauces — that will bolster my summer fare.
Whether it’s just to streamline meal options at home during the week to come or ease preparation and clean up during a cabin or camping excursion, having flavorful and healthy options at my fingertips is a real summertime bonus.