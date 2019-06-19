Simplify summer meals

LOTS OF FLAVOR IN THESE HOMEMADE CONDIMENTS

When it comes to summer meals, I’m always looking for ways to add the most flavor with the least amount of effort. Which is where my recipes for Quick Aioli with Stone Ground Mustard, and flavored butters come into play.

They are the kind of seasonings you can make a lot of and then have on hand for dozens of dishes.

QUICK AIOLI

From dressings and dipping sauces, to sandwich seasoner and composed salad topping, this quick variation on a classic garlicky homemade mayonnaise is the sort of gem you’ll be proud to use. If you have a jar of my Aioli with Stone Ground Mustard lurking in your refrigerator, you can use it throughout the summer in so many ways:

•to flavor a vinaigrette.

•as a quick dressing for a corn and tomato salad.

•to fold into a pile of shredded green or red cabbage with flecks of chopped sweet onion.

•to dollop onto the golden surface of freshly grilled chicken breasts, pork chops, or fish.

•as a topping for sliced tomatoes or roasted vegetables.

•as a dip for raw vegetables.

•as a dip for cooked artichokes.

•as a dip for freshly battered and fried fish & chips.

•as a fry sauce.

•to season pasta salad, soups, and tomato-based sauces.

•to stand in for plain old mayonnaise on your sandwich creations.

•and finally, be sure and bring it out if you are serving grilled or roasted wild salmon this summer. The flavor combo is heavenly!

FLAVORED BUTTERS

As for the flavored butters, they are great to have on hand for grilled vegetables, fish, chicken and pork, either to baste with or as a flavorful dollop once the grilling is accomplished. Flavored butters also snazz up a bowl of green beans and steamed new potatoes.

Quick Aioli with Stone Ground Mustard

Makes a scant 1¼ cups

•1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

•3 medium-sized cloves of garlic, peeled and coarsely chopped

•1 cup good quality mayonnaise (I use Best Foods)

•1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

•1 tablespoon stone ground mustard (I use Inglehoffer Original Stone Ground Mustard; see note)

Place the lemon juice and garlic cloves in a blender jar. Now add the mayonnaise and blend, turning the motor on and off and scraping the sides of the blender jar often, until the mixture is smooth and creamy. With the motor running, add the olive oil a teaspoon at a time, giving the sauce a chance to absorb one addition of the oil before adding the next. You might have to stop the motor and give the sauce a brief stir each time.

Scrape the sauce into a small container then stir in the mustard. The sauce will keep for weeks in the refrigerator (just like commercially made mayonnaise).

PESTO VARIATION: At the point when you stir in the stone ground mustard, also stir in 2 tablespoons of pesto (either home made or commercially prepared). Makes a scant 1-1/3 cups.

ROASTED RED PEPPER AND TOMATO VARIATION: At the point when you stir in the stone ground mustard, also stir in ½ of a roasted and peeled red pepper (commercially prepared roasted peppers are OK), and 2 tablespoons of canned tomato paste. Adjust the character of the sauce at this point by adding additional mustard if necessary, and a little more fresh lemon juice or red wine vinegar to taste.

NOTE ON STONE GROUND MUSTARD: The Inglehoffer Original Stone Ground Mustard is prepared by Beaverton Foods in Beaverton, Oregon. It’s widely distributed, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding it where most mustards are sold. It has a rich mustardy-whole grain character that I love. If unavailable, use another brand that describes itself as being a classic whole grain mustard (which will mean it isn’t too sweet or seasoned in an unusual way).

Kokanee Cafe Chipotle Corn Butter for On-Or-Off-The Cob

Before Ola came to Camp Sherman on the Metolius River it was the Kokanee Café. They had some wonderful menu items, including this wonderful Chipotle Corn Butter. During corn season, each hot cob would be given a quick roll through it before heading out to the dining room. It’s equally delicious as a fast and tasty fish seasoner.

•½ pound butter, at room temperature

•1 tablespoon minced shallots

•1 teaspoon minced garlic

•About 2 tablespoons butter

•3 chipotle peppers, minced (see note)

•¼ cup minced cilantro

Heat about 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small skillet over medium heat and saute the shallots and garlic until the shallots are softened.

Remove from heat and stir in the chipotle peppers (with some of the liquid from the can) and cilantro. Let the mixture cool, and then blend it into the remaining softened butter using a wooden spoon.

NOTE ABOUT CHIPOTLE PEPPERS: These smokey peppers are available canned, "in adobo sauce," which is what Meg uses. I have obtained them locally, so check the Mexican food section of a well-stocked supermarket. The brand I've used is Embasa.

Kokanee Cafe's Roasted Red Pepper Butter

This was another one of the Kokanee Cafe's special butter recipes that I received several summers ago.

•½ pound butter, at room temperature (divided)

•1 tablespoon minced shallots

•1 teaspoon minced garlic

•2 roasted and peeled red peppers, seeded and minced

•½ pound butter, at room temperature

•Black pepper

Heat about 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small skillet over medium heat and saute the shallots and garlic until the shallots are softened.

Remove from heat and stir in the roasted peppers and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Let the mixture cool, and then blend it into the remaining softened butter using a wooden spoon.