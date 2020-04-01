Simple soups: Stock your pantry with ingredients for budget friendly and fast soups, virus fears or no

When you have a bit of time, dice a couple of carrots and pop them into the freezer. Ditto onions and celery. Or buy these prechopped, tip them onto a rimmed baking sheet to freeze individually, then tumble into a zip-close plastic bag for longer freezer storage. These frozen vegetables won't saute very well, so sweat them in a little wine or broth before proceeding with the recipe.

In a pinch, evaporated milk can stand in for cream or half-and-half. Add a tablespoon or two of butter to more fully mimic the missing ingredients.

Look around your kitchen to see what else you might have on hand to elevate these quick soups. Start with these ideas:

•Croutons and grated cheese are perennial garnishes for soups.

•Chopped hard-cooked eggs are less common but equally good.

•Leftover proteins such as cooked fish, chicken, beef or pork.

•Smoked sausage or tofu.

•Canned shrimp or clams will enhance any of these soups.

•Cooked or raw greens, such as kale, spinach, shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix, will add extra nutrition.

•A dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt will add richness.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as the old saying goes. In this case, an ounce of effort provides a pound of pleasure later.

