Salad toppings: Garnish your dream salad just like a pizza

It makes perfect sense that ordering a salad at American Dream here in Corvallis feels much like ordering a pizza. They are a pizza parlor after all.
I can just visualize management’s aha moment years ago that transformed their basic house salad into a popular customer-controlled culinary treat: “Hey, we’ve got all these terrific toppings available for folks to customize a primo pizza Why not turn them loose on a bowl of salad greens as well?”
And so it went, the salad of your dreams AND a slice. Then up to their rooftop for a sunny lunchtime experience and suddenly life is good again.
We can all learn something about that approach to salad construction as we head into the time of year when crispy-tender greens and all the seasonal toppings become so plentiful.
If you want to follow AD’s playbook, it makes a dandy springboard that will carry you through the months ahead. By that I mean, if you lay in a few topping candidates from each of the following categories, you will be able to assemble some pretty amazing salads all summer long.
Cheeses: Mozzarella, feta, asiago, cheddar, smoked gouda, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan and soy.
Vegetables/fruits: Mushrooms, black olive, fresh tomato, pineapple, green bell pepper, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, rewd onion, artichoke heart, zucchini, black beans, roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomato, pesto, fresh garlic, roasted garlic, Kalamata olive, green olive, pepperoncini, arugula, spinach, cilantro, basil, broccoli and fresh jalapeno.
Meats: Pepperoni, bacon (they deep fry it!), Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, BBQ pulled pork, Jerk chicken, lemon herb chicken, anchovcy, Painted Hills ground beef, turkey sausage and salmon.
And for those who just can’t create a salad to save their life, American Dream has created three options:
The Greek: Herb chicken, feta cheese and artichoke hearts.
Roman Holiday: Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
BLT: Warm deep-fried bacon, fresh tomato, and green pepper.
Beyond the mix-and-match concept of salad construction, I thought I’d include a few recipes of the salads and salad dressings that have charmed the socks off my fellow diners through the years.