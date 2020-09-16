Safe salsa

So for those who want to enlist their sun-ripened tomatoes and chiles into shelf-stable salsa duty, but have yet to find a USDA-approved recipe they're proud to call their own, there is an option: follow the safe-but-boring recipes found in the USDA publications, or other books that comply with USDA's guidelines, then, address your inner need to improve upon the formulas in one or both of the recommended methods that follow.

How to Improve a home-canned salsa safely:

•Zip up the boring recipe before it hits the canning kettle by adding ingredients that won't significantly lower the level of acid. These include a few extra tablespoons of dried oregano, basil and cumin, for example, or other dried seasonings (but steer clear of fresh herbs).

•Consider your canned salsas as merely the first phase of salsa construction. Then address the dullness factor on an individual basis with each jar you open throughout the year. Before serving, add low-acid ingredients to your heart's content. Go crazy over roasted garlic and chiles, extra onions, and plenty of celery, corn and fresh, crunchy cucumbers. Stir in a sprinkling of pine nuts and olives, and a dash of olive oil.