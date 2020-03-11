Red ales highlight St. Paddy's meals

When Saint Patrick’s Day rolls around, Americans are fairly predictable: we don our green attire and consume copious amounts of corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage. All well and good, but I’m here to address our beverage behaviors. Green beer aside, let’s talk about red ales. Oh sure, a robust IPA is still a better quencher of thirst, and of course, a traditionalist will reach for that stoutiest of stouts, Guinness.
But I will stand by my American Red Ale thank you very much, even in the face with a seemingly endless array of options. Indeed, with so many styles to choose from, how can I possibly have a single favorite? Just one Stranded On A Desert Island beer that I could drink for all eternity? Please don’t ask me that!
And yet, if push came to shove, I would have to go with American Red Ale. With its caramely malt character balanced by a crisp hoppy finish, an American Red goes down refreshingly smooth, with layer after layer of aroma and flavor to keep the experience interesting from beginning to end — without wearing out its welcome. In other words, it’s a beer with elegant restraint: satisfying like a gloriously big red wine, with a crisp pinot gris finale.
American Red Ale is a kissing cousin to American Amber Ale. The Amber hails back to the American craft beer revolution of the early 1980s. West Coast brewers had already been tweaking the standard Pale Ale, to produce a lusty beverage with rich color and flavor reminiscent of English style Bitter and Pale Ales — on steroids. Out of that came American Pale Ale, which in turn evolved into American Amber Ale.
Still in the early 1980s, brewers continued tweaking the American Amber, giving it a tad more color, with extra malt, and a greater level of bitterness with the use of American-grown hops — think citrusy-piney aromas and flavors. It was known as a Red Ale, but was still not too great a departure from American Amber. In fact, for a couple of years, Amber and Red ales could have been gathered under the same banner. Flavor-wise, they were that similar. But all that changed on Aug. 14, 1983, when Red Tale Ale was introduced in northern California at the grand opening of Mendocino Brewing Company’s brewpub, Hopland Brewery. Brewer Don Barkley crafted the beer specifically to be more full-bodied, more flavorful and richly colored than all previous Amber and Red ales. It was a huge hit from the get-go, setting the style bar for what would eventually be known as American Red Ale.
These days, brewmasters are doing pretty exciting things to their American reds. If you sample enough of them, you’ll discover that they’re trending toward bigger and hoppier, without overstepping the boundary of the genre. When an American Red Ale lands on your palate, all sorts of things begin to happen; but it’s a lovely balancing act. In a world where many beers take extreme steps in one direction or another, my favorite American Reds bring moderation to the party: medium or slightly fuller bodied; medium levels of the fruity aromas and flavors common in an IPA; medium hop bitterness and flavor; medium to full malt character.
Which, like I said, is the perfect synthesis of beer styles for me, incorporating all the intense flavors of a richer and darker ale, but balanced with the crisp, hoppy finish of an IPA. Are you beginning to understand why this could possibly be my one true Stranded On A Desert Island brew?
You have free articles remaining.
Well it gets even better. You see, that robust malt character and crisp finish gives the American Red an affinity for a wide range of foods. The sweet malt characteristics stand up to intense sauces that can be both sweet and savory. Think barbecue and hoisen. The hoppy finish tames the heat in a moderate spiced bowl of chili or a Szechuan stir-fry. And the fact that it’s such a balanced brew means it’s equally delightful with relatively lighter entrees, such as a grilled halibut with a rosemary-laced marinade. That hop factor also balances a rich dish, such as a decadent pot of braised short ribs, and keeps your palate from feeling overwhelmed by the ribs and the malt in the beer.
More specifically, here’s a brief run-down of all the wonderful American Red Ale and food pairings that are possible:
Meat and poultry: It’s not the actual meat that works or doesn’t work, but how you cook it. With that wonderful combination of bright hop character, clean sweet caramel maltiness, and a gentle palate-scrubbing carbonation, the range of meats and poultry that work with American Red ales is broad, including smokey bacon; smoked ham; grilled, roasted, barbecued beef, pork, or fowl; sausage (especially bratwurst, kielbasa, and garlic-flavored).
Seafood: Richly flavored seafood, high in oil content, such as salmon and albacore, or seafood that is prepared in a rich and flavorful manner shine next to American Red Ales, including crab; black cod; fresh and smoked salmon or albacore; mussels; and shrimp.
Sauces: Again, with that yin and yang balancing act of bright hop character and sweet caramely maltiness, the sauces can be equally complex, if not a little conflicted (think sweet-yet-tangy, rich-and-earthy, salty-yet-sweet, savory-yet-pickled, zesty-yet-cheesy), including balsamic; barbecue; salsa; tomato; ketchup; cheese-based; aioli; tarter sauce; teriyaki; and hoisin.
Cheeses: It would be impossible to list all the wonderful cheeses within our very own region of the world that are worthy partners for this ale. An easy way to think about it is to pair an American Red with equally hearty and exuberant cheeses, such as extra-aged Gouda; smoked Gouda; blue cheeses (such as Oregon Blue, Cabrales, Gorgonzola, Maytag, Roquefort, and Stilton); Parmigiano Reggiano; sharp Cheddar; aged provolone, aged goat cheese; feta, camembert; Camembert; Double Gloucester; Dubliner; Swiss styles (such as Jarlsburg, Emmentaler and Gruyere); Cotswold; Huntsman; Fontina; Monterey jack; and Colby.
Miscellaneous foods: Even as I nudge you in the direction of the fancy, decadent or fashion-forward dishes, don’t overlook the pure and simple foods — pub foods if you will — that are so comfortable alongside a well-balanced American Red, including roasted nuts; sauteed mushrooms; roasted potatoes; French fries; burgers; deep-fried onion rings; fried cheese; fried chicken; cheese poppers; dill pickles; pizza and calzone; and roasted vegetables.
So point me to that desert island event. If it’s BYOB, I’ve got it figured out.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.