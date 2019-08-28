Preserving pickles

For our youngest son Ryan's seventh birthday party many years ago, I decided to make a pinata. Having clocked plenty of hours flying by the seat of my pants, it didn't concern me at all that I had absolutely zero experience in pinata construction. I figured there were really only three things to consider: a basic design (a parrot's head would be exotic and festive); a little paper mache (strips of newspaper soaked in watered-down Elmer's glue was what I recalled from my high school art classes); some sort of hollow form around which to layer the soggy strips of newsprint (an inflated balloon perhaps?).
My parrot came together well. But he seemed a little fragile, so for reinforcement I smeared on some plaster of Paris — the crafter's answer to patio cement. After painting my parrot a brilliant green, and attaching a bright orange paper beak and big, googly eyes, I got out the trusty old glue gun and attached costume-quality diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and emeralds.
It was an immense parrot. Bedecked in jewels and loaded with goodies where his brain should be, Ryan's pinata was ready to fulfill his purpose in life.
Which is exactly where everything began to break down. Except the parrot. At the party, after a healthy twirl within striking distance of the suspended pinata, our blindfolded son was handed a broom stick and told to let 'er rip. He immediately made contact. But the parrot shrugged off the blow. Ryan continued smacking the impenetrable beast with no progress made toward destruction. Jewels, however, flew in all directions and so did little boys in hot pursuit of sparkling treasure.
My husband and I watched in wonderment as a Martha Stewart Moment disintegrated into chaos: nine little party goers diving for faux gems and disregarding the determined actions of our locked-on and blindfolded birthday boy flailing away; young noggins bobbing dangerously near the broom stick's trajectory.
Hastily, we abandoned the blindfold, allowing the boys to take turns at the parrot who would not break. Even after trading out the broomstick for a baseball bat, it still took several dozen dead-on whacks by this brood of seasoned little-leaguers before my over-constructed masterpiece began releasing his goodies.
By comparison, making fermented pickles isn't nearly as hair-raising an activity. But having learned a valuable lesson from my pinata-making days, I think it's a smart idea to consider the pitfalls of pickling before you get wrapped up in the joys of this delightful act of nature. Then you can take steps to elude failure.
The challenges of making fermented pickles
Unlike the streamlined steps for making "fresh-pack" pickles (see my recipe below), where fresh vegetables get their dose of acid from commercially-made vinegar, the whole idea behind fermented pickles is that you are encouraging vegetables (like cucumbers) to create their own acid.
In no specific order of tragic consequences, the Things That Can Go Wrong with fermented pickles are:
•They can turn out shriveled and/or hollow, they can become slimy or soft, and they can become too dark in color.
•You can have an unlucky run of really hot weather, which may cause the fermentation process to gallop along too rapidly. Or the weather can become too cool, which slows down the process. Neither scenario is tragic, but it does force the pickle maker to pay closer attention to the process.
What is fermented pickling?
When cucumbers (or any other vegetable) are immersed in a salt-water solution (known as a brine) for a one to seven week period, friendly bacteria from the atmosphere join forces with the sugars inside the vegetable. This interaction produces lactic acid, and once that happens, you've got a pickle. As I already mentioned, temperature has a major impact on the fermentation time; the warmer it is, the faster it goes.
Maintaining a correct level of salt is another key factor. Too much kills the lactic acid bacteria, whereas too little allows undesirable organisms to grow, spoiling the pickles. So sodium needs to be present. If you're trying to cut back, better stick with the fresh pack or refrigerator methods.
Fresh-pack picking: Easier than fermented pickling
I admit that I’m much more fond of fresh-pack pickling than fermented pickling. Particularly my Damn Good Garlic Dills, which have become a precious commodity amongst family and friends. In summers when I opt to go pickleless, disappointment abounds.
And so every August, even when there’s barely an ounce of oomph to spare, I have to make the pickles. Luckily, the fresh-pack pickling style is relatively straightforward, relative to the fermented style.
That treasured whang is created by the vinegar you add. It’s that simple. And even simpler! You see, with fresh pack pickles, if you don’t feel like processing them in a boiling water canner in order to store them at room temperature, you can simply store them in the refrigerator. In fact, your pickles will be crisper and zestier if you do.
So that’s the way I make my DGGD’s.
Up until just a few years ago I was still packing the cukes into little jars before refrigerating them; a step that takes up room and time when you consider just how many people expect a jar (or two!) of homemade pickles. So I streamlined my method. These days after scrubbing and trimming my pile of pickling cukes, I simply tumble them into large containers, throw in lots of sliced fresh garlic, fresh dill heads, and red pepper flakes, and pour on my spicy, salty, boiling-hot vinegar/water brine.
Then it’s into the refrigerator for several weeks of aging. It’s akin to having an old fashioned pickle barrel on hand since I dip into my refrigerator cache to fill little gift jars for visiting relatives or friends’ birthdays throughout the year.
The other streamlining step I’ve taken is to make a large batch of brine ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator. Then, when I encounter some high-quality pickling cukes I can jump right into action.
• • •
So that’s it. I’m including both my recipe for Jan’s Damn Good Garlic Dills and a basic recipe for a fermented style dill pickle. With the latter, you will need to follow the steps fairly relisiously for success. However, for my DGGD’s feel free to spin off in your very own direction. After making up the brine for the Damn Good Dills, consider more garlic, or a pinch more red pepper flakes. You can even back off on the salt, it’s not a safety issue like it is for fermented pickles, but keep in mind that it does provide an essential boost in flavor.