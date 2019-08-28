Preserving pickles

Tips for Successful pickling

•Only work with fresh produce. That means obtaining pickling cucumbers that were harvested within 24 hours, then stored at refrigerator temperatures.

•Rub or trim the shriveled blossom from the tip of the pickling cuke; there's an enzyme lurking within it that may cause your pickles to soften

•Use pickling/ canning salt. It's a pure, granulated salt with zero additives so it won't produce a cloudy brine.

•For additional good-quality and thoroughly tested fermented and fresh-pack pickle recipes, read "The Joy of Pickling," by Oregon author Linda Ziedrich.

•Cucumber size for fresh-pack pickling: I used to obsess over finding the perfect pickling cukes. All one size, for example, or all 2-inches or less in length. But now that I’m into high volume refrigerator pickling, I’ve grown to appreciate the advantages of working with mid- to large-size cukes as well, since small cukes are much more difficult to find. Cukes larger than 3-inches get cut into rounds or mouth-sized chunks prior to packing them into containers. The added benefit of cut versus whole cukes is that you can pack a lot more cut cukes into each container.

•Containers to consider: For refrigerator pickles, plastic works just fine, as long as it’s food-grade. Select whatever size and shape suits your refrigerator; the bigger the better. I use Rubbermaid’s 1.3 gallon capacity “Servin’Saver” canisters, because they’re deep, so the cukes stay nicely submerged in the brine. If you do go with jars (they don’t have to be “canning” jars if you’re storing the pickles in the refrigerator), just make sure the lids are a firm fit to avoid spills during storage, and that the undersides are plastic coated so they aren’t reacting with the vinegar over time. If you see that happening 2 or 3 months down the road, simply wash the lids or drape a bit of plastic wrap between the jar and the lid to create a barrier. When you’re ready to give pickles away, simply transfer portions of pickles and juice, as needed, from the big tubs into appropriate-sized jars (don’t forget to inform the lucky recipient that the contents must be stored in the refrigerator to maintain freshness).

•Make-ahead brine for my Damn Good Garlic Dills: Consider making up a large batch of the brine ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator. Then, when you encounter some high-quality pickling cukes you can jump right into action by putting up a small or large batch.