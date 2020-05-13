Prepare for preserving

So while the pace is still leisurely, it’s a good time to gear up for the season. Like any other form of cooking, there are a few tools that you’ll need to have on hand. Things such as canning jars and lids, for example, as you’ll see below, are a necessary part of the process. You might as well obtain them. Then — and this is a very important part! — set aside a few square feet of kitchen or garage space for these supplies. A box or shelf — whatever it takes to keep all of the essentials organized in one place. Experience has taught me that at those rare moments when time, energy and inclination are aligned you don’t want to undermine your enthusiasm by having to assemble all of the gear.