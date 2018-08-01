Popular Chinese dish makes a light summer meal

Stir-fried, crisp chicken with cashew nuts is one of the most popular dishes in China. It’s easy and quick to prepare at home and makes a light, summer supper.
Toasted sesame oil is available in most supermarkets. Regular sesame oil can be used.
The secret to crisp, not steamed, stir-frying is to let the ingredients sit for about a minute when added to the hot wok before tossing them. This allows the wok to regain its heat after the cold ingredients have been added.
A small amount of dry sherry is called for in the chicken recipe. If you don’t have sherry on hand, use an extra teaspoon of soy sauce and rice vinegar and add a teaspoon of sugar to the marinade. You can buy small bottles or splits of sherry at most liquor stores.
Helpful hints:
• White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used instead of rice vinegar.
• For easy stir-frying, place all of the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You won’t have to look at the recipe once you start to cook.
• Make sure your wok is very hot before adding the ingredients.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 small bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle rice vinegar, 1 small bottle dry sherry, 1 small bottle toasted sesame oil, 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 small package unsalted cashew nuts, 1 medium red bell pepper, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 medium red onion, 1 small piece fresh ginger (or ground ginger), 1 container minced garlic and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.
Staples: Olive oil, cornstarch, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
