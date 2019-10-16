Perfectly packed peppers

I grew up on my mother’s stuffed peppers. Nothing fancy. Just a classic Spanish rice and ground beef filling, tomatoey rich, with a crusty layer of cheddar cheese on top. For a youngster hostile at the thought of vegetables as a food source, those stuffed peppers represented a non-threatening form of vegetable eatery.
When the weather’s brisk, stuffed peppers transport me back to the comfort of my childhood kitchen — a warm and cozy place indeed.
Of course, no two recipes are alike. Just like so many other dishes that rely on a cook’s imagination and whim, stuffed peppers come in many colors, flavors, and textures. Hence, the stuffed pepper recipes that follow are mere road maps for discovery. You will inevitably inject your personal style into a given pepper dish based on all of the factors that go into making you the kind of cook you are.
But before heading in that direction, here are a few things to consider:
•Think about the pepper as a vessel. Do you want it to have a little firmness once it’s been stuffed and cooked, or are you more interested in a soft exterior? Some recipes instruct you to par-boil the peppers before stuffing, which will produce the soft outer shells, so if you are aiming for a crisper experience, skip the par boiling maneuver.
•Rice is one of the most traditional fillings, but there are plenty of other non-meat fillings to consider, including pasta, potatoes, barley, artisan bread, corn and winter squash.
•It’s easy to convert a meat filling into a vegetarian filling so be flexible when reading through a recipe. With just a small amount of tweaking, you might be able to alter a promising recipe into a perfect offering by switching from chicken broth to vegetable broth, for example, adding tofu in place of ground meat, folding bits of shredded cheese into a basic rice filling instead of the chicken it calls for — you get the idea!
Beyond their use as said vessel to transport countless tasty fillings, peppers perform well on many culinary levels: as a snappy, colorful addition to a platter of crudite; roasted and pureed into a rich soup or stir-fried into tender submission; or simply pickled. So while supplies are local and plentiful, consider some of the following takes on pepper cookery.