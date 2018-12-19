Perfect Pears

HOW TO RIPEN A PEAR

To achieve the same level of culinary drama that my perfect Comice provided on Thanksgiving day, you have to take some care at the front end. Unlike other "tree fruit," pears achieve their best flavor and smoothest texture when ripened off the tree. Tree-ripened specimens tend to develop an unpleasant sort of graininess and mediocre taste.

This off-tree ripening process requires patience, and proceeds best at room temperature. Because they ripen from the inside outward, if you're not vigilant it's easy to miss a pear's peak performance. Most varieties have very little color change as they ripen, so the best test is to cradle the fruit gently and test it for firmness — or the lack thereof. When the stem end yields to gentle pressure from your thumb, the pear is ripe. At this stage, it will also give off a heavenly aroma.

If you feel compelled to hasten the ripening process, you can place the fruit in a paper bag, along with a slice of apple. Both the apple and the pear will emit ethylene gas, a natural ripening agent, and the closed paper bag will trap it. To slow down the process — at least for a couple of days — or to maintain it once it’s ripened to the desired state, place it in the refrigerator.