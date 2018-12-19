Perfect Pears

It was two hours until the Thanksgiving turkey would be pulled from the oven, and a welcome lull had settled upon my kitchen. Time to make the pear salad. It was going to be a simple affair: fresh salad greens, tossed with toasted filberts, dried cranberries, slivers of sweet onion, new-crop navels, crumbled feta, and of course, some succulent chunks of Northwest Comice pears. Before serving this simple seasonal melange, I was going to toss it with a tangy-sweet vinaigrette made to taste from white wine vinegar, sugar, black pepper, salt and olive oil, with just a splash of toasted sesame oil.
I grabbed one of my treasured Comice pears from the fruit bowl and cradling it gently in my hands made my first cut into its lovely exterior. Juice literally poured out and I knew that this was an exquisite candidate. But I just had to taste for myself. Rich in pear aroma and flavor, and creamy in texture, it hit me at that moment just how lucky we are to live in a place that produces such treasures.
Indeed, eating a pear — Comice or otherwise — that has been properly grown, ripened, and stored can be one of life's most fabulous culinary experiences. Except for the apple, I can’t think of a single other fruit that is so complementary to both sweet and savory side kicks. Be it cheese, pork, chocolate, or creme Anglaise, the humble pear plays its role to perfection. And with a late-harvest Gewurztraminer or fine sweet Sauternes, well, the experience is truly grand.
Certainly, local pears can be found in just about every state. But as you probably know Oregon, and Washington provide 84 percent of the nation’s fresh crop. If your pear experience has been limited to the Bartlett, then you have only been exposed to a narrow range of the total spectrum a Comice delivers to the palate: unbelievable sweetness, juiciness, and creaminess of texture.
Meanwhile, in order to have a plentiful supply through the holidays, pick up a bag full very soon and start the ripening process in your own kitchen.
Quick Comice Pear Desserts
•The top of my list because the flavor combo is truly fabulous: A late harvest Gewurztraminer, a wedge of Roquefort (or Huntsman cheese), and juicy wedges of a perfect Comice pear.
•Halve, core and peel some Comice pears and place them on dessert plates. Drizzle on a bit of Grand Marnier, then add scoops of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of your favorite chocolate sauce.
•Core and peel whole Comice pears, then cut off the bottoms so they'll sit up straight. Drizzle them with eau-de-vie (pear brandy), add a small scoop of vanilla ice cream, and drizzle hot fudge sauce over the whole affair.
•Peel, core, and section 2 ripe Comice pears, then dip them in chocolate sauce and serve. Or, dip them in Cognac. Add a dollop of vanilla ice cream.
•Toss 2 cored and peeled ripe Comice pears in balsamic vinegar and pepper lightly.
•Cut wedges of soft havarti cheese, place on a bed of raspberries, and add slices of ripe Comice pear. Slices of either French bread or pound cake complete the experience.