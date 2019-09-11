{{featured_button_text}}
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Peanut Rub Barbecued Pork with Potato Salad

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

This easy dry rub adds flavor in minutes to barbecued pork. A blend of spices and peanuts rubbed into the meat forms a crust that is a great alternative to a marinade. You don’t have to wait for the meat to absorb the flavors.

The pork can be barbecued or broiled. If you barbecue, heat one section of the grill and place the pork over the unheated section so it cooks indirectly, that is away from the direct heat.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Doctor up a deli potato salad and open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete your quick and tasty meal.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0