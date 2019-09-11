This easy dry rub adds flavor in minutes to barbecued pork. A blend of spices and peanuts rubbed into the meat forms a crust that is a great alternative to a marinade. You don’t have to wait for the meat to absorb the flavors.
The pork can be barbecued or broiled. If you barbecue, heat one section of the grill and place the pork over the unheated section so it cooks indirectly, that is away from the direct heat.
Doctor up a deli potato salad and open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete your quick and tasty meal.