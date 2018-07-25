Mix up trail meals

A TALE OF WOE ON THE LOSTINE

Opportunity Lost and a Lesson in Backpacking and Friendship

It was noon time, somewhere along the Lostine River, about five miles into the Wallowas of northeast Oregon.

I had just fished a baggie full of cheese and crackers from my pack when something almost familiar hit my nostrils. “What’s that smell?”

Four other noses instantly set to sniffing.

My husband, a non-drinker, had no clue: “I don’t smell anything.”

Meanwhile, “Uh oh,” Dan said.

“Ohhh nooo,” Dave echoed.

“Oh dear,” I said. “Somebody’s Scotch is leaking!”

All three Scotch fans leaped into action, ripping open packs in search of our precious cargo, all the while hoping it was one of the other two’s tragedy. Dan’s the one who came up holding a fancy — but empty — flask. Trail liquor is never carried in glass bottles. Too heavy. Most of us are content with the basic Nalgene or bottled water container; feather weight for transport, won’t transfer off-flavor to the liquid. And definitely, they WILL NOT leak.

But for some reason even Dan couldn’t fathom in retrospect, he’d opted for a fancy little flask from the liquor store.

“Darn!” he lamented. “Forty-five dollars worth of single malt, down the drain.” Well, more like forty-two. There was still about an inch sloshing around in the flask. The rest had soaked through our good friend’s clothing and pack. We were going to get some mighty strange looks along the trail until evaporation was complete.

Then the gravity of the situation sank in. Dan had no Scotch. Dave and I did. We were going to have to share.