Mix up trail meals

Seasoned backpackers are trained to scrutinize every bit of gear that they'll be lugging into the wilderness — trimming away superfluous packaging; squirting 2.2 days worth of sunscreen and toothpaste into itsy bitsy bottles; rationing the crackers and instant cocoa pouches ("Whadda-ya mean, you want TWO hot chocolates after dinner? This isn't Club Med, you know."); forsaking the fiber-fill pillow for a rolled-up fleece jacket.
But what I’ve noticed during my lifetime of backpacking, is that most of us have areas where the weight of an object is secondary to the pleasure derived from bringing it along. Which is how we end up with a spendy-but ultra-light weight Titanium cookset, and 1½ pounds of fresh salmon. Or a frozen Porterhouse. The meat weighs more than the pot its cooked in, but on that first night out on the trail, it’s oh-so-worth it!
Like the beginning of a hike my husband, Steve, and I took into the Wallowas with friends a while back. Freeze-dried lasagne and similar weightless entrees awaited us further up the trail during our 5 day trek into Eagle Cap Wilderness. But on that first night — while backs were strong and fresh food still an option — we had hauled in fresh-frozen salmon (barely thawed by the time we made camp), local cucumbers and Walla Walla Sweet onion slices that had mingled in a light vinaigrette for 48 hours, instant garlic-mashed potatoes, and fresh Bodacious corn off the cob.
Indeed. Hiker trade-offs. One Corvallis friend used to carry canned bacon and an iron skillet so his brothers and he could launch each day with a full-blown pancake breakfast. But Bill’s dinner’s leaned toward Mountain House freeze-dried Chili-Mac. Another hiker friend, Dan, puts up with the extra weight associated with a healthy chunk of a full-flavored semi-dry cheese, such as Old Amsterdam, an extra-aged Gouda. And my pals Margy and Dave always seem to have a bit of dry salami to share when we’re taking lunch breaks on the trail.
In the past few years, I’ve even added another level of ritual to my portable menu. With all our August and September high country excursions, the first night’s menu always consists of fresh local corn. Off the cob, of course, and packed into a recloseable plastic bag, along with the pat of butter it will be cooked with up in the wilderness. The extra weight it adds to my pack for the first leg of our adventure is fair trade for the groans of delight it produces among our group of trail-weary hikers.
As long as the kernels have been refrigerated up to the point of hitting the trail, they arrive at the end of that first day’s hike perky, tender, and receptive to a brief simmer in the largest backpacking pot we’ve got, along with the butter, a sprinkling of salt and pepper, and just a splash of water.
For Steve, lunch is one of the times he’s particularly hankering for a little extra flavor. So we’ll bring along “canned” tuna commercially packed in foil pouches, which we doctor up with squirts from single-serving sized packets of mayonnaise and mustard. One time we were even able to add fresh wild onions that we found growing at 6,000 feet in the Wallowas. Ak-Mak is our preferred cracker for transporting tuna from pouch to mouth.
Another Steve topping for Ak-Mak is peanut butter and my homemade raspberry jam, each component packed into a plastic backpacking food tube. He’s also fond of carrying along Tabasco sauce to boost the flavor of otherwise tame offerings, such as the various freeze-dried entrees. This hot sauce comes in tiny, single-serving packets, but Steve’s particularly fond of carrying his very own little 1/8 fluid ounce bottle, which can be brought from the pack and applied with a dramatic flourish.
Another adventurer friend, Dennis, harbors a sound trail-food philosophy. “Two of the most important aspects of any outdoor trip are weather and food. You sure can’t control the weather, but bad food can put a sour face on any otherwise great adventure.”
Good food, he adds, “not only nourishes the body, but feeds the entire sense of an adventure. Good food — and the planning that goes into it — can make what could be a long uphill slog into a memorable adventure.”
Like Steve, Dennis puts the big-taste-in-a-little-bottle of Tabasco to work in zooping up trail dinners of Raman noodles and melted pepper-jack cheese.
Some additional food for thought:
• Don’t overlook instant couscous; a delicious pre-cooked and dried starch that’s also very lightweight. Just bring some water (flavored with a bit of salt or dried bouillon) to a boil, stir in the couscous and any other dried veggies such as tomatoes and onions, cover the pot, and let it stand for 5 minutes. This is perfect backpacking food.
• Potato flakes: lightweight and a wonderful way to give a little substance to a powdered soup or stew.
• How about a pertinent Chardonnay with that salmon? Transfer the wine out of the heavy glass bottle into plastic water bottles. Once the wine’s gone, the plastic bottles can be returned to their original intended use.
• Cheese is the hiker’s lunchtime staple. Hard cheese keeps longer without refrigeration, so take a variety and label them either by name or by day to be eaten. Two to four ounces are enough for one adult lunch with crackers, nuts and fruit.
• Check out your favorite bulk-food source for some great trail food inspiration, such as dehydrated cooked lentils and refried beans. You’ll also find seasoning mixes, instant vegetable (and beef and chicken) stock powder, and dried soup mixes in bulk form.
The following recipes are from my trail treats collection. Don’t let the length of the Panforte recipe dissuade you from considering it. It’s easy to assemble. So make it and take it along on your next outing. If you’re a fellow lover of Scotch, then you’ll be sending me your blessings on one of those star-lit high country nights when dinner is done and it’s just you, your favorite author, a splash of single malt (OK, 2 ounces!), and a slice of my toasty-nutty Back Country Panforte.
You’re welcome!
