Mastering mushrooms

With autumn comes a new crop of wild mushrooms in nearby Northwest forests. But unless you’re hunting your own fungi, the ones you’ll encounter in specialty food stores will cost you dearly. On the other hand, because most mushrooms are relatively light for their volume, a little can go a long way. So even the average household budget can accommodate a small indulgement. Perhaps a simple saute to crown a platter of creamy pasta, or as a flavor boost to a bowl of lightly steamed and buttered asparagus.
Then it’s back to the workhorse of the mushroom world, the more affordable and accessible Agaricus bisporus. This common supermarket variety is my ‘shroom of choice when making one of my favorite mushroom-based savories, a finely minced melange of mushrooms, onions and butter created by the great seventeenth century chef Francois Pierre La Varenne. He called it duxelles and it has become a classic.
"Larousse Gastronomique" describes this magical potion — a potion with the power to flavor simple sauces, soups, and stuffings in a way that borders on criminal — as "a mushroom hash."
The book doesn't dwell on the chef's creative motivations. But like I said, it’s official name is duxelles ("duke-sell"), a word that derives from the name of the town of Uxel in France, and that the dish was most likely called this because La Varenne was creating it for his patron, the Marquis d'Uxelles.
At any rate, I don't have to understand the source of his inspiration to take advantage of his genius. And so, on a fairly regular basis, I find myself standing over a skillet of sizzling bits of mushroom, breathing in their musty-rich aroma as they are transported from the state of fresh to divine. Because mushrooms release their liquids during cooking, I eliminated La Varenne's towel trick early on in my relationship with this recipe; a few extra minutes over the burner takes care of the accumulated liquid
In the basic duxelles recipe the onions and mushrooms are sauteed in butter. The mushrooms release their liquids and the mixture will look like a swamp. Several more minutes over a relatively hot burner produces a dry and thick product. You see, the recipe needs heat and time to achieve its delicate, caramelized character — so don't fudge with the process.
You have free articles remaining.
I can think of three very good reasons for converting mushrooms into this delightful melange. First, the basic mushroom flavor is enhanced significantly by the addition of onions and butter. La Varenne had a keen palate and most likely knew instinctively, that by bringing these flavors together the impact would be phenomenal.
Secondly, the mushroom "hash," if you will, is a handy method of applying an intense mushroom flavor to anything from toast points and beef roulades to sauces and stuffings.
Third, by turning mushrooms into duxelles, you will extend their shelf life dramatically because it's a concoction that can be refrigerated for about a week or frozen for several months.
It's also important to know that through time and use in countless kitchens, variations of the classic preparation now abound. Adding heavy cream or creme fraiche to the basic duxelles will thin the mixture slightly and taste wonderful in casseroles. To your favorite creamed pasta sauce, stir in several spoonsful of the basic duxelles that has been seasoned with a tablespoon of tomato puree. Or add a teaspoon of chopped garlic and crushed chile while sauteeing the onions in the basic recipe to make a savory addition to tacos, refried beans and chili.
Make it now then store it in your refrigerator or freezer and you'll have a convenient flavor enhancer for soups, sauces, risotto, mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables. It even makes a delectable hors d'oeuvre when served with simple crackers, as you would a fine pate.
Beyond duxelles, I’m sharing a couple of my other tried-and-true mushroom recipes, including my ever-popular sauteed mushrooms — a dish that is comfortable alongside any number of other dishes, from roasted polenta to grilled meats.