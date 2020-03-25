Make family connections over Snickerdoodles

First the gloves were donned to protect Elizabeth’s perfectly manicured nails from the red stain. Then she proceeded to pit the bag full of cherries with a paper clip. Up to that point, the only person I had seen encourage pits from cherries as skillfully was my grandmother. Elizabeth was looking downright domestic.

Once the cherries were pitted, this ranger-vamp proceeded to layer cherries and sugar in the jars as efficiently as Martha Stewart, with one slight difference: the brandy had been opened and two glasses poured. While Elizabeth layered the cherries, we sipped and talked. We talked about lots of things. Her dreams. My dreams. Cities we liked and men we didn’t.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then, as the Yosemite night closed in around us, and the silence of the empty dorm grew thick and dreamy, our conversation finally slowed. Elizabeth had long-since snapped off her gloves. The brandy-filled jars had been capped, polished and lined up on the red and white checkered oil cloth between us. With lavish stretches and yawns, we reluctantly called it an evening.

•••