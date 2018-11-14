Make-ahead Thanksgiving

During this hectic time of year, most people will go great lengths to avoid unnecessary fussing and mussing in the kitchen. When portions of the holiday meals can be prepared ahead of time, you're kitchen and mind will be much less cluttered during the crunch hours of entertaining.
Let’s start with the making of the gravy. Want to skip that last-minute chaos most cooks accept as an inevitable task of the feast? Well then have I got the recipe for you. Make-ahead gravy! I run the recipe every year because I get so many requests for it. This amazing gravy can be made and stored in your refrigerator up to 5 days ahead of the big day, or even made and frozen for up to 6 months. Plus, for those of you who have given up on gravy entirely because you are either smoking, brining or deep-fat frying the bird, now you can have the best of both worlds. Besides, I’ve been noticing over the past few years that some roasted birds don’t even produce a decent amount of pan drippings from which you can make decent gravy.
And trust me, pulling out your perfect made-ahead wonder from the fridge and casually re-heating it in front of all of the guests milling about in the kitchen and looking over your shoulder is a smooth move.
Beyond gravy, let’s consider some of the side dishes that can be prepared in advance. One of the sturdiest, most inherently make-aheadable vegetables I know is the potato. With the right treatment, it won't change color or texture, even after a couple days in the fridge. So, beginning with your preparations for next week’s Thanksgiving meal, and following through to the coming weeks of yuletide cooking, consider the potato casserole concepts below — including the ever-popular Margy's Best Potatoes, which is another recipe I tend to run just about every year at this time, due to its overwhelming popularity among Willamette Valley cooks.