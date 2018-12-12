Every year about this time, I like to provide you with a few simple-but-wonderful recipes for savories and sweets to help you sail through the holidays with your spirits high and psyche intact. The reality in my life is that it’s hectic. So, I’m picking and choosing my celebrations. That means making a list of those I really want to touch down with, and making it happen — usually in a very simple and casual setting — which doesn’t mean the food has to be boring.
Indeed, I’m talking about some simple make-ahead specialties that are stress-free on two levels. First of all, there’s that simpleness factor. And secondly, they can keep for at least a week or longer in the refrigerator so I can start the party rolling at a moment’s notice. And usually at a fraction of the cost for their supermarket knock-offs.
For instance, take marinated olives. Store-bought “olive bar” varieties are stratospheric price-wise, often as high as $8 and $9 per pound. But it doesn’t take much to transform plain ol’ canned or bottled olives straight off the grocery store shelf into great olives — just a few of your own seasonings, vinegar and olive oil. You can keep the cost reasonable and really go all out on flavors. They also make terrific gifts to take along to a party, by the way.
Then there’s my childhood favorite, San Francisco Spread. My Aunt Nida started making a version of this wonderful appetizer many decades ago. After combining the cream cheese, salami and green onions, she would stuff the mixture into hollowed-out San Francisco sour dough rolls, and then, after chilling them thoroughly, would slice each roll into ¼-inch thick pieces. For this story, so you could see how they turn out, that’s exactly how I prepared them. But realistically, I usually opt out of the messy stuffing procedure and simply serve the spread in a lovely ceramic pot, surrounded by baguette slices.
Of course, sweets are another category that deserve stress-free attention. And I know that so many of us wish we could create some special sweets during the holidays. But the reality of what a half-day of cookie-making emersion will cost you in your other world might not be your reality this season.
Which is where boozy, no-bake-but-home-made cookies come in. Remember bourbon balls? Loaded with liquor and love, these bite-sized morsels have always produced a room full of silliness. After all, when shared in a nine-to-five context, they are a legal form of imbibing, even during office hours. So plopping down a platter of them in the break room pretty much screams party-to-follow.
Aside from the heavy influence of alcohol, the only other main consideration is the no-bake concept, which means you’re starting with ready-made cookies or crackers, grinding them into a flour of sorts, then combining them with a sweet binding and a whole lot of liquor. The most familiar cookies used in this project, of course, are vanilla wafers. A brilliant marketing ploy that, all those years ago, when the folks at Nabisco figured out that a box of their humble little cookie could be transformed into such a delightful treat. But truly, any dry, crumbly cookie will do. And in many cases, something like a ginger snap or simple graham cracker asserts its own delightful personality into the mix.