Make-ahead specialties

PARTY STARTER

Start the Party with a Late Harvest Gewurztraminer, Huntsman Cheese, and Hazelnuts — an Exquisite Meeting of Flavors!

During the holiday season, I make sure my refrigerator is stocked with at least a pound of Huntsman Cheese and a bottle of Late Harvest Gewurztraminer. The roasted hazelnuts, of course, are always close at hand in the pantry. It’s a great combo for last-minute gatherings and very special drop-in guests. For the blue cheese and sharp cheddar fans in your group, this is the ultimate experience because it’s a layering of English Stilton (a blue cheese) and Double Gloucester, which has the creamy-yet-powerful character of a sharp Cheddar.

Partnering such a complex and bold cheese with roasted hazelnuts and a late harvest Gewurztraminer is a brilliant maneuver. The hazelnuts act as a bridge between the rich-earthy cheese and the complex wine, which has a classic Gewurztraminer nose of spice and floral, along with a flavor combination of apricot, pineapple, brown sugar and honey. But even with all those sweet notes, a late harvest Gewurztraminer usually boasts plenty of acidity for balance. So you can see where those hazelnuts come into play.

Then build the flavors to the next level by surrounding the cheese and nuts with thinly sliced rounds of sourdough baguette and some fresh grapes.

Wowie!