Let's make bruschetta

By the time summer hydrangias have begun to fade we’re up to our eyeballs in fresh, local tomatoes. They are truly one of the season’s blazing triumphs — plump and colorful to the eye, aromatic and juicy to the other senses. To say this blessing from nature represents the best of summer is hardly an overstatement. Especially in Oregon, where they seem particularly intense and sweet in character.
The challenge of course, is to make the most of this gift. Beyond a bounty of BLT’s, there’s gazpacho by the gallons, decadent pinwheel platters of juicy tomato slices with fresh mozzarella, and endless bowls of plump sun golds with a cheddar chunk chaser. Life is good.
Another catagory of tomato cookery is bruschetta. In its most basic form, bruschetta (bru-sketa) is quite simply, a slice of fire-toasted bread topped with olive oil, a rubbing of fresh garlic clove, salt and a juicy beefsteak tomato half that you basically rub onto the surface of the bread until the flavors and textures mingle into one big flavorful bite of heaven. But that, of course, is just the beginning, as you’ll see from my recipes that follow.
The bruschette are served on a platter and presented as little appetizers, or even a central figure of a simple dinner. Bruschetta is so incredibly pure and simple that each of its components must be the very best. Its toasty underpinning must be filled with flavor and texture, and the ingredients on top, equally flavorful and perfect.
One such candidate is one I only make when the tomatoes are sweet and local, and the garlic fresh and juicy. I roast the garlic and turn it into a rich and mellow puree that I spread on the toasted bread before topping with the tomatoes. Then I drizzle on an intense balsamic vinegar reduction and tiny drops of fresh pesto. It’s a heavenly approach!
The components
THE BREAD: Go with a dense textured, crusty exterior, Italian-style. Make thick cuts, ½- to 1-inch thick pieces. And depending on how hefty a serving you want to offer, cut the slices in thirds, half or keep them whole.
THE TOASTING: “Bruscare” is Italian for cooking over an open fire. So if you want to maintain an authentic presentation (and the most flavor), then the bread definitely should be toasted on both sides over coals before uniting with the topping. Second best toasting experience would be a gas grill. But the extra layer of flavor created from time over coals is worth the effort. If you must, a toaster oven or broiler will do in a pinch.
THE OLIVE OIL: Because olive oil is a major player in bruschetta, use the good stuff. It should be extra-virgin, and full-flavored — either buttery/fruity or peppery, or a combination of both.
THE TOPPINGS: After toasting the slices of bread, the most classic approach — during tomato season — is to scrape the surface of each toasted bread slice with a garlic clove for a whisper of garlic. Alongside the bread slices, arrange several tomato halves so each diner can rub the cut surface of a tomato half over the top of the toasted bread. The tomato juices and flesh smoosh together with the toasted crustiness of the bread to form a remarkable morsel that is gobbled down on the spot before the juice-infused toast has a chance to become completely soggy.
Another classic topping during tomato season is to combine diced tomato with chopped basil (or a spoonful of pesto), a sprinkling of salt, and a drizzling of olive oil. I also like to drizzle on a bit of a balsamic vinegar reduction, and have provided directions below in the first recipe, Classic Tomato Bruschetta with Roasted Garlic Puree, so you can too.
OTHER CLASSIC AND NOT-SO-CLASSIC TOPPING IDEAS (after grilling both sides of the bread slices and brushing lightly on the top side with a lovely fruity extra-virgin olive oil, or drizzling the olive oil on top after the topping):
• Thin slices of Walla Walla Sweet onion, raw or grilled
• Thin slices of grilled eggplant (plain, or the recipe that follows)
• Thin slices of fresh Parmegiano-Reggiano, arugula and a few drops of lemon juice or balsamic vinegar (or balsamic vinegar reduction, as prepared in the first recipe)
• Chopped tomato, bits of crispy-fried bacon, arugula, combined with just a bit of mayonnaise
• Chopped tomato, bits of crispy-fried bacon, arugula, and a sprinkling of Gorgonzola
• Jan’s Muffuletta topping (recipe follows)
• A puree of white beans, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil (recipe follows)
- 2 cups pitted Kalamata or pimiento-stuffed green olives, 1 small garlic clove, and the juice of lemon pureed in the bowl of a food processor (although my Muffuleta Garlic-Olive Relish recipe is even more tasty)
• Thin slices of marinated artichoke, sauteed in olive oil and sprinkled with lemon juice
• Thin slices of Parmigiano-Reggiano, arugula, and a few drops of lemon juice
• Imported Italian tuna, capers, and arugula