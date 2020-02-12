Layer in the sandwich sizzle

I oohed my approval on the provolone maneuver, noting that it would add just the right layering of smokey flavor.

But Clarence was not through. “Once the egg is almost cooked and the spinach has started wilting and the cheese has almost melted you sliiiide it out of the pan onto the bread. Then, on top of that, you lay on two or three slices of turkey. You can add pickles if you want.”

At this point, I could tell that Clarence’s narration was moving away from recipe construction over to what I call his sell-the-sizzle. He was getting cute: “So you’ve got the other slice of bread on top. Then you cut it in half to make it delicate. (Here comes the pitch!) Then as you’re eating it, oh Jan! You taste the eggs that are still soft in the yellows, mixing with the spinach and the garlic and the peppers. You’ve got all these great tastes and textures, with the little pepper zinging at you and the crunchiness of the whole wheat bread..

“I’m telling you Jan. If you like a wet sandwich, this one’s out of this world.”

Did I mention that he was pairing it with an Erath Pinot?