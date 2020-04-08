× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How to make Japanese curry then serve it three different ways

While packing up our house of nearly 20 years, I found the bin with all my travel journals. For every vacation, I record our journeys in a small notebook. Actually, they mostly contain detailed notes on every food market we visit and the meal and snacks sampled there.

Wow. The documents prove incriminating. We eat a lot. I star all the dishes I want to recreate at home. I hope I live that long.

Tonkatsu, crispy fried pork cutlets, first enjoyed on a family trip to Japan, regularly graces our table.

I encountered a variation, known as katsu curry, on my second trip to Osaka with my sister. We found a restaurant featuring traditional Japanese food ranging from sushi to okonomiyaki, hot pots, teppanyaki and curry.

We sat on stools at the counter to watch the cooks build bowls of rice served with their renowned crispy pork tontaksu. We ordered ours with curry. The contrast of the crunchy pork and the savory, slightly sweet curry sauce proved absolutely memorable.