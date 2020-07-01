Homemade crackers: Who needs a box?

The other cracker I made that uses yeast comes from another nearly iconic restaurant, White Dog Café in Philadelphia. These crackers, too, were very thin and crisp.

They were also particularly flavorful, as you might expect from the name: Curried Poppy Seed Crackers. With these, curry powder is mixed into the dough before it rises and is rolled and stretched as thin as it can possibly be.

The thinness is what makes them crisp, and the crispiness is what makes them delicious. That and the curry powder, of course.

The easiest and most basic crackers I made, Cream Crackers, come from the fertile but notoriously inexact mind of Mark Bittman. I had to make three corrections to the very short recipe — and I had to make the crackers twice because I didn’t catch that third mistake until I had tried to bake them.

But they were great. They are so simple, so pure, that they possess an elegance. They are also the perfect foil for any kind of topping; though they are excellent on their own, they also enhance the flavor of whatever you serve with them.

And with only four ingredients (flour, salt, butter and milk or cream), they take less than a half-hour to make, from start to finish.