Aretha Franklin was known to enjoy cooking, and when she passed, her peach cobbler recipe became a popular Google search item.
We checked out the recipe and discovered it was featured on an episode of the Food Network’s “Emeril Live.” The Queen of Soul even joined show host Emeril Lagasse as he prepared the cobbler. The day the show was taped also happened to be her birthday, and at the end of the segment, Lagasse and the audience wished her a happy day.
Here’s the recipe. It uses canned peaches, a lot of butter and sugar.